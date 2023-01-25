Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, MC Lyte & More Set for Rock the Bells Cruise in Honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Rock the Bells is headed to sea and prepared to rock the boat! LL Cool J‘s celebrated hip-hop platform is partnering with Sixthman, the industry leader in festivals and music cruises, to celebrate the genre’s 50th birthday this year with an epic, star-studded cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November.

Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience will feature OG performers, including Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, Technician The DJ and DJ Critical Hype. Additionally, the world-renowned party rocker Kid Capri will present a pool deck party series.

The hip-hop dream vacation is set for Nov. 13-17, 2023, with the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship traveling from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, to Grand Bahama Island. Even though Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience is currently sold out, anyone interested can still sign up for the waitlist here.

“How could I not Rock the Boat with the Goat? LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells keep the culture afloat. Please believe it,” Shanté said in a press release. Added Too $hort: “Rock The Bells is hip-hop history, and they’re working to make history!”

Learn more about Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience here.