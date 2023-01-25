×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, MC Lyte & More Set for Rock the Bells Cruise in Honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

The trek will go from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, to Grand Bahama Island.

Rick Ross
Rick Ross attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via GI

Rock the Bells is headed to sea and prepared to rock the boat! LL Cool J‘s celebrated hip-hop platform is partnering with Sixthman, the industry leader in festivals and music cruises, to celebrate the genre’s 50th birthday this year with an epic, star-studded cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Big Boi

Lil Jon

MC Lyte

See latest videos, charts and news

Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience will feature OG performers, including Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, Technician The DJ and DJ Critical Hype. Additionally, the world-renowned party rocker Kid Capri will present a pool deck party series.

Related

James Taylor

James Taylor & His All-Star Band Announce Las Vegas Mini-Residency

The hip-hop dream vacation is set for Nov. 13-17, 2023, with the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship traveling from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, to Grand Bahama Island. Even though Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience is currently sold out, anyone interested can still sign up for the waitlist here.

Related

LL Cool J

LL COOL J Talks Relaunching Rock The Bells Festival & Upcoming Album With Q-Tip: ‘He Quarterbacked…

“How could I not Rock the Boat with the Goat? LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells keep the culture afloat. Please believe it,” Shanté said in a press release. Added Too $hort: “Rock The Bells is hip-hop history, and they’re working to make history!”

Learn more about Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad