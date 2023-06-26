Roc Nation Sports International & DJ Khaled Partner With Ryder Cup to Boost Golf Event

Today (June 26), Roc Nation Sports International branches into the golf world by joining forces with the Ryder Cup ahead of its 44th edition in Rome this September. To help create new audiences for one of golf’s most competitive contests, the partnership between Roc Nation Sports International and the Ryder Cup will include DJ Khaled serving as an ambassador.

“Let’s go golfing! I’m super excited to be partnering with the Ryder Cup. I’ve been getting into my golf a lot more recently; it’s become a passion of mine. We’re about to take it up a gear. Believe that!” says DJ Khaled exclusively to Billboard.

Aside from Khaled’s participation, the Ryder Cup will tap into the well of Roc Nation’s roster to join in on unique events and activations. A press release states, “The Roc Nation Sports International collaboration will include creative content creation and production, utilizing its best-in-class in-house resources as a 360 agency.”

“Today is a great day as we announce our partnership with the iconic Ryder Cup,” says Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International. “We will make the most of our industry expertise to advise on best practices, utilize our network to its fullest, and help take the 2023 Ryder Cup to the next level as one of the biggest sporting events on the calendar.”

Guy Kinnings, director of the Ryder Cup, adds: “Golf has undergone a popularity boom in recent years, with more diverse and younger fans following and playing the sport. The Ryder Cup has always been the moment when golf enters mainstream culture and with Roc Nation by our side, we can further tap into this boom by creating cross-over content that entices new, younger fans to watch and follow the event.”

This year’s Ryder Cup begins Sept. 29 in Rome.