Rihanna Urges Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen to ‘Step Up’ to Help Communities Hit By Climate Emergencies

As the global climate crisis continues to cause the planet’s oceans to warm and rise, imperiling citizens of island (and low-lying) nations, Rihanna issues an urgent plea to world leaders to step it up. In a tweet Tuesday morning (June 20) that called out U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Band President Ajay Banga, the “Work” singer explained that the time to act is right now.

“Hey @SecYellen & #AjayBanga, will you join @miaamormottley and step up for communities hit hardest by climate emergencies?,” wrote the singer who was born on the Caribbean island nation of Barbados. “We need you to make bold commitments to finance & debt reforms. I address climate change w/ @ClaraLionelFdn — now it’s your turn.”

Rihanna also shared a link to Global Citizen’s efforts to defend the planet and defeat poverty through its Power Our Planet initiative. Her tweet comes ahead of Global Citizen’s Thursday (June 22) Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert, which Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Jon Batiste will headline. Global Citizen thanked Rihanna for her advocacy on Twitter, and addressed Yellen and Banga: “We need your leadership at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact to drive bold commitments to climate finance and debt reforms. The ball is officially in your court!”

Rihanna is not new to the climate urgency message. Last year she pledged $15 million to the cause through her Clara Lionel Foundation. At the time, she announced donations to 18 climate justice organizations doing work in seven Caribbean nations and the United States, including the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” she said in a statement accompanying the announcement. She also noted that disparity is the reason her foundation, named after her grandparents, which prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work.

