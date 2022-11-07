Rihanna Talks ‘Happy’ Baby Boy, Playing Super Bowl Halftime: ‘It’s An Entertainer’s Dream’

Rihanna is already drawing artistic inspiration from her newborn son with A$AP Rocky as she gears up to headline February’s Super Bowl halftime show. After dropping the moving ballad “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack last week, RihRih chatted up ET on the red carpet of her fourth Savage X Fenty Show, where she talked about motherhood and her new priorities; the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Weds. (Nov. 9).

“Oh my God, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled,” she said of the baby boy she and Rocky welcomed in May. “They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

And while she’s trying to make the most of every moment with her “amazing… happy” son, Rihanna said he’s already inspiring her to “freestyle” song when she sings to him. He’s also given her some new ideas for her Fenty brand during their early-morning bonding sessions.

“You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It’s, like, the obvious next step,” she said of a possible Fenty line for kids. “But when I went shopping, that’s when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it’s hard! I got my own ideas.”

While she’s enjoying her time at home, Rih is also hard at work gearing up for her 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl LVII halftime show. “I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,'” she told ET on the carpet.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she added. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.” At press time it was still unknown what the 34-year-old singer’s halftime performance will look like, but it sounds like she’s gearing up to blow out the “now or never” opportunity.

“Nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn’t a challenge like that,” she said. “You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge.” She’s not giving up any details, but the Barbados-bred star did say she plan to “incorporate a lot of culture” into the Feb. 12 blowout.

“I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage,” she said. “I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.”