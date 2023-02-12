Fans Think Rihanna Unveiled New Pregnancy During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Too good! Rihanna headlined the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 12), delivering her first public performance since she last took the stage at the 2018 Grammys alongside DJ Khaled, and she worked it — with what some fans believe is a major reveal: that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2.

Her true blue Navy were quick to sing her praises after her sky-high set at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where she performed a medley of some of her biggest hits, including launching her set with “Bitch Better Have My Money” before delivering classics such as “Umbrella,” “Only Girl (in the World,” “Diamonds” and many more.

Though she didn’t bring out any special guests for her performance, some fans were convinced that Ri had one — inside her belly, which she appeared to rub at several points during her set.

“She’s definitely pregnant and she definitely just proved women are superhuman #Rihanna,” one impressed viewer tweeted.

“I remember being that pregnant and feeling out of breath when I got up off the couch,” added another. “That was unreal.”

Her skin-tight, body-hugging top paired with a vinyl red bustier bra also seemed to accentuate what could be a baby bump. “IS RIHANNA PREGNANT!?!?!” one fan wondered. “If not that red outfit playing with me eyes.”

There were also some interesting theories about the star choosing to wear a crimson outfit while all of her dancers were in white: “#SuperbowlLVII Theory: @rihanna dressed in red with 100 white background dancers to show she was pregnant. Red egg, white sperm. The world will never be the same,” one viewer conjectured.

Even without what appeared to be a baby bump on viewers’ TV screens, Rihanna seemed to hint in her pre-game interview with Nate Burleson that she had a surprise in store for fans. “I’m thinking about bringing someone — I’m not sure,” she teased. “We’ll see.”

After her halftime set, the football commentator retweeted a viewer who noted, “So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin #SuperBowl.” But that’s not all — he seemingly confirmed the superstar’s pregnancy by adding a bulls-eye emoji and “Bingo!”

The nine-time Grammy winner and Fenty mogul is already mom to a little boy, whom she gave birth to in May. Dad is Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Billboard has reached out to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s reps for comment.

See more fan tweets speculating about whether Rihanna is pregnant during her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance below:

She’s definitely pregnant and she definitely just proved women are superhuman #Rihanna — EXHAUSTED MILLENNIAL MAMA™ (@emmbykm) February 13, 2023

IS RIHANNA PREGNANT!?!?! If not that red outfit playing with me eyes — Raquel⚜️ (@KaiiStarr) February 13, 2023

She looks pregnant again. She did rub her belly at the start of her performance. If she is pregnant again, it makes it even more bad ass. This was great either way. — Kāsha Monique (@Kasha_Monique) February 13, 2023

I remember being that pregnant and feeling out of breath when I got up off the couch.



That was unreal. #Rihanna — Laurie Cobb (@laurieleacobb) February 13, 2023

Everybody Tryna See If Rihanna’s Pregnant Again pic.twitter.com/rAOd4hzISZ — Worlds #1 Hater (@shockyplease) February 13, 2023

https://twitter.com/itspenstone/status/1624948227702157312

drake and chris brown seeing #rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/2mZa96HJkH — wex (@lexiebu) February 13, 2023

Rihanna is an absolute icon 😍😍 and she did this while pregnant — Jesus Elias 🐻🪶 (@SithLordElias) February 13, 2023

It is official RIHANNA IS PREGNANT BABY #2 CONGRATS pic.twitter.com/RJZchi613i — King Bully 64 (@kingbully64) February 13, 2023

RIHANNA IS PREGNANT WITH BABY NUMBER 2 ??? — kairo | very slow dms (@i2nbhd) February 13, 2023

#Rihanna is pregnant!!! And she rocked it in that red!! #SuperBowlLVII lovely to watch her with that puffer jacket crew! — Nukhbat Malik (@nukhbatmalik) February 13, 2023