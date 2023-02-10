Rihanna Tells Patrick Mahomes ‘I Still Think You’re Great‘ After Super Bowl LVII QB Punk’d in Interview

Rihanna is down to joke, but the Super Bowl LVII halftime queen wasn’t laughing when league MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was tricked into thinking she had called him the G.O.A.T. “That’s so mean. He is mean, O.K.,” Rihanna said when she was told about a bit where former NFL wideout Brandon Marshall punk’d Mahomes during a press event on Wednesday.

Marshall caught up with RihRih during her press day on Thursday (Feb. 9) and described how he told Mahomes that the singer had heaped praise on him before revealing that he was lying.

“I’m so sorry you went through that,” Rihanna said with a smile when Marshall asked her to actually say something nice about Mahomes. “I still think you’re great.”

“Rihanna came out and said that you are the greatest quarterback ever. Hearing that how does that make you feel?,” Marshall asked Mahomes during the QB’s Q&A session earlier this week. “It makes you feel great,” Mahomes responded. “Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospels. So I’m glad that she went with me for that honor.”

The two-time Super Bowl QB then turned KC red when Marshall added, “She didn’t. I was messing with you.”

Jokes aside, Rihanna is gearing up to blow minds on Sunday (Feb. 12) in Glendale, Arizona when Mahomes takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game in her first live performance in seven years. “It feels like it could have only been now,” she said during a sit down with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis to talk about her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show set.

“When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, [hisses] ‘You sure?’ I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,” she said. “But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all … It’s important for my son to see that.”

Check out Rihanna’s response and the original Mahomes video below.