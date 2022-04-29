Rihanna Shares Photos From 2021 National Heroes Day Ceremony in Barbados: ‘I Will Forever Cherish These Memories’

Rihanna was in a reflective mood on Friday morning (April 29), when she posted a series of throwback pictures from the Nov. 2021 ceremony in her native Barbados in which she bestowed with one of the nation’s highest honors. “My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!” she wrote alongside a series of four pictures of the singer standing next to Prime Minister Mia Mottley at last year’s ceremony.

In a second series of pics the singer — who is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy — wrote, “I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!” That set included a snap of the nation’s president, Dame Sandra Mason, placing a medal around the singer’s neck and RihRih staring down at the shiny hardware in awe. In a third tweet, she wrote. “Love and gratitude to both The Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor!”

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna at the time, in a nod to the singer’s 2012 global hit single “Diamonds.” Rihanna (born Robyn Rihanna Fenty), was born in Saint Michael and brought up in the capital Bridgetown before she moved to U.S. as a teen to pursue a music career. She became only the second woman to be declared a national hero of Barbados, and the 11th person in total. The honor allows Rihanna to use the title of Right Honorable in front of her name.

My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation! pic.twitter.com/IRJUo2xJa5 — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 29, 2022