An Airborne (And Pregnant) Rihanna Brings a Parade of Hits to Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs faced off, Rih took the (air above the) field.

Rihanna
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Ezra Shaw/GI
When Rihanna took the field at the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., the Philadelphia Eagles led the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 24-14. But tensions over the NFL showdown were wiped clean the moment the superstar descended from the ceiling, decked out in red and belting the boisterous bars of “B-tch Better Have My Money” as her platform dangled above the field (an interesting song choice, given that Super Bowl halftime performers generally aren’t paid for their efforts).

As the first artist to ever perform the Apple Music-sponsored Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rih pulled out all the stops, bringing out damn near every hit song you could imagine in her catalog. The State Farm Stadium roared as she ran through everything from “Rude Boy” to “Umbrella” to “We Found Love” to “Only Girl (In the World)” to “Diamonds.” Not surprising, really — Rihanna has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (as well as an imposing 32 top 10s on that chart), so there were plenty of classics for her to choose from when blessing the State Farm Stadium with her indelible music and fashion.

Following the performance, reps for Rihanna confirmed the singer was pregnant, having given the wider world its first glimpse of the latest addition to her family during the most-watched TV event of the year.

Admittedly, the Barbadian pop star had a tough act to follow: The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show – featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, as well as appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak – became the first halftime show to win the Emmy for outstanding variety special (live). But based on immediate reactions on social media, it seems like this is what people came for when they tuned into a Rihanna halftime show.

