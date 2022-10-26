Is Rihanna About to Drop New Music For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

Rihanna’s comeback is fast approaching. And, if the clues have been accurately deciphered, new music could arrive before the week is out.

For several days and weeks, the pop superstar has been linked with the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, for which she’s rumored to perform the end-credit song.

The rumor-mill continues to grind away, first with billboards hinting at RiRi’s involvement in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, by way of cryptic promotions on electronic billboards in New York, and now with an official social post.

Explore Explore Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

A teaser for the forthcoming movie splashes the title, then resets the first “R” in “Forever.” Under it, the date Oct. 28 — this Friday.

The “Umbrella” singer hasn’t released an album since Anti dropped six years ago, and logged two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. She hasn’t performed music live in nearly as long.

Though the Barbados-born superstar has teased new music several times over the years, she still hasn’t come out with any new tunes since 2016, and has mainly focused on running her makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty.

That could change with the latest in the Black Panther franchise. Though at this stage, nothing is confirmed.

If RiRi does make her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’ll follow “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, who recorded the track for 2018’s Black Panther. “All The Stars” raked in several Oscar and Grammy Award nominations.

What is certain is that Rihanna’s live drought will over by the time she takes the stage for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, 2023.

A nine-time Grammy winner, Rihanna recently cracked Forbes’ 2022 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” at No. 21.

She’s the youngest on the tally to have a net worth of more than one billion dollars, the bulk of her wealth generated by her cosmetics line.

In May, Rihanna added “mother” to her long list of accomplishments, giving birth to her first child, a boy, with A$AP Rocky.