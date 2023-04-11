Rihanna Is the Most-Followed Woman on Twitter: Watch Your Back Justin Bieber!

Rihanna hit yet another new career high point this week when she sneaked past Katy Perry to become the most-followed woman on . And while this was a momentous moment, the record may ping-pong between the twos superstars in the near future because at press time the distance between them is just over three of Katy’s Las Vegas “Play” dates.

Related Rihanna Models This Savage x Fenty Sports Bra in Latest Video With Her Adorable Son

According to SocialBlade, at press time Rihanna had 108,278,326 followers to Perry’s equally impressive 108,261,949, with just over 16,000 followers separating them. Both women are hot on the heels of the third-most followed man on the service, one Justin Bieber, who at press time had 113,156,831.

They all pale in comparison to the second-most followed man on Twitter, former President Barack Obama, who sits are just under 133 million, with, no surprise, chief Twit Elon Musk sitting atop Twitter Mountain with more than 134 million followers.

Further down the list, Taylor Swift is sitting in the seventh spot with more than 92 million followers, with Lady Gaga rounding out the top 10 at No. 10 with just under 85 million.

It’s a different story on Instagram, where internationally beloved football players Cristiano Ronaldo far-and-away the most-followed with more than 574 million followers, well ahead of fellow soccer player Lionel Messi (454 million). Selena Gomez is the most-followed woman and musician on the service at 410 million, with Ariana Grande coming in at No. 7 (362 million), followed by Kim Kardashian (350 million), Beyoncé (302 million) and Justin Bieber at No. 11 (283 million).