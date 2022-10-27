×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Rihanna Debuts ‘Lift Me Up’ Cover Art

This will be the first time the singer has released her own music since her Anti album six years ago.

Rihanna
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna has the Internet in a frenzy yet again. The music superstar/beauty mogul has debuted the cover art for her new single “Lift Me Up” on social media, from the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie and song both arrive on Friday.

Explore

Explore

Rihanna

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“tonight… MIDNIGHT EST,” the singer captioned her post. “#LiftMeUp.”

Related

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Shows Off Her Stunning Gown & Blue Ivy's Blue Power Suit in New Wearable Art Gala Pics

The arrival of the song was announced Wednesday, preceded by cryptic billboards around New York and a teaser post on social media, which included the forthcoming movie title splashed onscreen before highlighting the first “R” in “Forever.”

Under the singer’s social media post, fans are expressing their excitement for Rihanna’s long-awaited return to music.

The song was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the track, which will be released on the songstress’ Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems said in a statement. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The “Umbrella” singer hasn’t dropped an album since she released Anti six years ago. She spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the project, which featured three Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits, including the No. 1 “Work,” featuring Drake. In July 2017, she hit No. 2 with Bryson Tiller on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts.” In April 2020, she logged the No. 23 spot with “Believe It” alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR. RiRi is also set to return to performing on Feb. 12, 2023, where she will take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Wakanda Forever soundtrack — produced by Coogler, Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan — will be out next Friday.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad