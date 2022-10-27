Rihanna Debuts ‘Lift Me Up’ Cover Art

Rihanna has the Internet in a frenzy yet again. The music superstar/beauty mogul has debuted the cover art for her new single “Lift Me Up” on social media, from the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie and song both arrive on Friday.

“tonight… MIDNIGHT EST,” the singer captioned her post. “#LiftMeUp.”

The arrival of the song was announced Wednesday, preceded by cryptic billboards around New York and a teaser post on social media, which included the forthcoming movie title splashed onscreen before highlighting the first “R” in “Forever.”

Under the singer’s social media post, fans are expressing their excitement for Rihanna’s long-awaited return to music.

WE'VE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY IN YEARS😫😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — will (@inapologetic) October 27, 2022

YAS MOTHER pic.twitter.com/0cOgKpV5tK — Lift me up (@Rihghteous) October 27, 2022

I can’t believe you’re back fr pic.twitter.com/dE55k6xK8d — LEO’S GROOVE (@tylerrmonet) October 27, 2022

The song was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the track, which will be released on the songstress’ Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems said in a statement. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The “Umbrella” singer hasn’t dropped an album since she released Anti six years ago. She spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the project, which featured three Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits, including the No. 1 “Work,” featuring Drake. In July 2017, she hit No. 2 with Bryson Tiller on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts.” In April 2020, she logged the No. 23 spot with “Believe It” alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR. RiRi is also set to return to performing on Feb. 12, 2023, where she will take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Wakanda Forever soundtrack — produced by Coogler, Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan — will be out next Friday.