Rihanna Drops ‘Game Day’ Savage X Fenty Collection, Hypes Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: ‘5 Weeks From Today’

After a weekend of wild NFL action setting the stage for next week’s first round of playoff games, Rihanna is getting fully psyched for this year’s Super Bowl. The singer who will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona showed up in an NFL promo on Sunday in which she posed in a black Fenty football sweatshirt featuring the same image that helped announce her gig — a tattooed hand holding up a pigskin — as she leaned back and gave the camera her best game face.

“5 weeks from today,” read the caption on the post from the NFL. Rihanna will perform at the newly rebranded Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is being produced by DPS with Roc Nation.

That wasn’t all, though. Rih Rih also used the opportunity to hype a new limited-edition collection of football-inspired Fenty gear under the “Game Day” banner. The sporty drop features 17 styles, from hoodies to boxers, sweatpants, two-tone varsity jerseys, beanies, bandanas and tube tops, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. There’s also a white graphic tee with the important message: “Rihanna Concert Interrupted by a Football Game, Weird But Whatever.”

According to WWD, the singer will also launch a three-day “Game Day” pop-up shop in Los Angeles from Jan. 27-29 where customers will be able to shop the entire collection in a football-themed store. As is customary, new mom Rihanna is keeping details of her halftime extravaganza under tight wraps, telling ET in Nov., “I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final.’ The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she added. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

At press time it was still unknown if any special guests will be joining Rih for her mid-game spotlight.

See the NFL’s halftime show promo and images from the Fenty collection below.