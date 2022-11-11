Rihanna Drops ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Single ‘Born Again’

Rihanna unveiled “Born Again,” her second single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on Friday (Nov. 11).

On the track, the superstar takes us back into ballad territory. It’s a mid-tempo, stripped-down number that places RiRi’s vocals over piano and strings, and provides some dramatic flourishes.

“Born Again” marks RiRi’s second song to be featured in the Marvel sequel after “Lift Me Up,” the emotional ballad that heralded the singer’s long-awaited return to music more than six years after her last studio album, 2016’s Anti. The superhero film is now in theaters nationwide. “Lift Me Up” debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week (chart dated Nov. 12) behind only Taylor’s Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

The official Wakanda Forever soundtrack also features offerings from Tems (“No Woman, No Cry”), Stormzy (“Interlude”), Fireboy DML (“Coming Back for You”), CKay and PinkPantheress (“Anya Mmiri”), Burna Boy (“Alone”) and more.

In other news, Rihanna also just held the fourth iteration of her Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show with the likes of Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Johnny Depp and Simu Liu among the models, while Anitta, Maxwell, Don Toliver and Burna Boy provided musical performances throughout the evening. The entire show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video now.

Stream “Born Again” below.