Rihanna Wants Your Full Attention in Video for Her Savage X Fenty Fall Hoodie and Booty Shorts Combo

"Thottin just got cozy."

Rihanna
Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna event at Sephora on September 14, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via GI

The leaves are turning, mornings are getting crisper, pumpkin spice everything is on the menu and Rihanna is definitely ready for fall. We know this because the singer and new mom showed off her version of cozy autumn loungewear on Monday (Oct. 10) in a new teaser for her Savage X Fenty brand.

Rihanna

The spot is simple: just one of the most famous women in the world dancing like everyone is looking as she bounces through the frame in gray booty shorts and a matching hoodie, no big deal. Cued to a remix of her stage patter set to a banging beat — “if your hands busy texting, I’m mad at you. I only want you on your phone if you’re taking pictures of me” — the 34-year-old billionaire flips her hair and flaunts her assets for the camera.

Her message? It’s a simple one, “thottin just got cozy.”

The singer unveiled the loungewear line last month, with a drop of comfy joggershoodiesribbed tanksboy shortspocket tees and other closet staples available in sizes ranging from XXS-4. “At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said in a statement at the time. “The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

When she’s not dancing it out, Rihanna is likely working on the set list for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show on Feb. 12, where she will just the eighth woman to take the stage at the NFL’s championship game.

Check out Rihanna’s fall finest below.

