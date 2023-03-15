Rick Ross Gives $10K in Scholarships to Students at His High School, Along With Rolling Loud Co-Founder

Rick Ross is in a giving mood. The rapper partnered with Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif to donate $10,000 of scholarships to eight Miami students from his alma mater, Carol City Senior High School in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“You know, to come give back to the community right here, that means a lot,” Ross said during his visit to the school. Along with the scholarship, students were gifted tickets to Rolling Loud Miami in July. Ross and Cherif were joined by City of Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon and school board member Dr. Steve Gallon II.

“I am nothing but blessed,” scholarship recipient De’Zyre Frederick told CBS Miami. “It’s good to see the alumni come back and give back to the students which is something that is so amazing.”

The scholarships were in honor of Ross’ Boss Up Day 2023 and awarded to students who displayed academic excellence. “It’s not a gift,” Cherif added. “They earned it.”

During the awards ceremony, Ross himself reached into his pocket and handed out hundred-dollar bills to a student with a whopping 4.6 GPA.

Recently, the rapper teased a collaboration with Meek Mill on Instagram, posting a picture of the two in the studio with the caption “Dreams & Nightmares.” Ross will also be joining Jadakiss, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Cam’ron, Remy Ma, Fivio Foreign and others on the 2023 Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded Tour, kicking off in Philadelphia on April 14.