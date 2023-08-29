×
Georgia State University to Offer Law Course on the Legal Life of Rick Ross

"I look forward to being able to teach the next generation how to keep hustlin'," the rapper tells Billboard of the class.

Grammy-nominated MC Rick Ross will be the focus of Georgia State University College of Law’s upcoming class “Legal Life Of…” this fall semester.

Created by professor Mo Ivory, “the class provides law students with the unique opportunity to gain hands-on legal experience in the practice area of entertainment law by studying the career, contracts and legal transactions of Rick Ross,” according to the press release. 

“As a lover of rap music, hip-hop culture, and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” Ivory relays to Billboard. “When I began my research on Ross, I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership.”

“The biggest meets the classroom,” Ross tells Billboard. “I’ve always been a student of the game, and I look forward to being able to teach the next generation how to keep hustlin’.”

Students will dive deep into the contracts that built Ross’ business wins, and will receive insight from the lawyers who negotiated them. During the course, they will also gain knowledge in drafting, interpreting and negotiating deals, emphasizing client representation, risk and crisis management.

“Legal Life Of…” was created in 2019 at Georgia State Law. Past subjects for the course have included the legal life of Ludacris, Kandi Burruss and Steve Harvey.

