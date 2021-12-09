7 Things We Learned From Rick Ross’s Grammy Museum Conversation

Rick Ross is about to enter the next chapter of his career, with forthcoming eleventh studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, dropping Friday (Dec. 10). But before he hits fans with new music, the Biggest Boss took time out to chat with Billboard Hip-Hop editor Carl Lamarre at Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum on Wednesday (Dec. 8) for an intimate conversation.

The night was filled with gems from the Miami, Florida native as he spoke about several things, including his new album, being an entrepreneur, his legacy and more. Fans were especially in tune when Ross reflected on juicier topics such as his relationship with Meek Mill, the squashed beef between Drake and Kanye West and more. Check out Billboard‘s 7 takeaways from the night below.

Ronald Isley will be on “Maybach Music VII”

In September, Rick Ross announced he had secured a feature from R&B legend Ronald Isley for his upcoming Richer Than I Ever Been album, but the collaboration was missing from the official tracklist. As Ross explained on Wednesday night, that record will be the seventh entry in his beloved “Maybach Music” series.

“We finally got in touch, and I got to send over some production I felt was ready for that ‘Maybach Music VII,'” he revealed. “We got the wordplay put down and Ronald Isley did an amazing job and took it to the next level. It was all about the production that I needed more time with.”

Rick Ross wants to see Meek Mill win regardless

Rumors circulated online of a rift brewing between Meek Mill and Rick Ross, especially after the Dream Chasers boss went on social media to voice his frustrations about his label deals last month. According to Meek, he hasn’t seen a single penny from his deals, and he wants to get to the bottom of it. On Wednesday night, Ross explained despite their issues, he wants to see Meek win.

“I feel like we’re both hustlers,” Ross said. “That’s one thing about life, you either grow together or grow apart. As a boss, you make that decision, because whatever it is you want to do, Ricky Rozay wants to see you do it. There’s a lot of people that didn’t last or was still down with me the way Meek is — so I want to see the homie shine regardless.”

He realized his love for Sade after shopping at Target

During a recent interview with Questlove, Rick Ross revealed Sade is on his bucket list of artists he wants to work with. The legendary British singer is one of Ross’ favorite female artists of all time, and the Biggest Boss explained where the Sade fandom comes from.

“Many years ago, I was introduced to Sade — and I realized how much I loved her over a decade ago when I found myself walking through Target and purchased a Sade DVD,” he recalled. “Just to watch her walk on the stage barefoot and singing in those white dresses, I was just blown away. She’s so amazing.”

He regrets not signing Pusha T when he had the opportunity

Rick Ross has signed many people to his Maybach Music Group imprint, but some people flew under the radar who he wishes he brought onto the team. During his conversation with Billboard, Rozay revealed he had discussions with Ye (Formerly Kanye West) about signing King Push: “I remember being in Hawaii with Kanye, and I brought up Pusha T’s name.” Ross didn’t go into detail about the conversation with Kanye, but he admitted that was one artist he regretted not pursuing aggressively.

He knew Ye was going to be great after seeing him talking to himself during their first studio session

Rick Ross and Ye have collaborated numerous times over the years, and each time has been a moment for both artists. On Wednesday, Rick Ross told a pretty hilarious story about his first meeting with Kanye West and how he knew he was going to be a superstar.

“When I met the homie I, could’ve got a pack of 10 beats for $2500 each — but one thing I knew about sitting up in the studio with Kanye was homie was going to make it. I saw him over there on the beat machine talking to himself and whispering and I said, ‘This s–t real.'”

He continued, “I went to another room in the studio where Trina was at, and I told her, ‘Dude over here making some beats he dope, I’m finna get some beats.’ We pulled that off that’s how you got that Trina Ludacris [“B R Right”] collaboration.”

He still wants 50 Cent to pose with a bottle of Bel Aire in front of Wingstop

During one of his conversations with Billboard last year, Rick Ross said he would like to see his “BMF” song included in 50 Cent’s show about the legendary drug organization. The only stipulation, though, was 50 needed to pose with a bottle of Bel Aire in front of one of Rozay’s many Wingstop chains.

“I thought it was fair,” Rick Ross explained when he said he wants the rapper born Curtis Jackson to pose with the bottle. “Imagine if that show opened up, ‘I think I’m Big Meech’ — it would be next level. By you asking that question, I give Curtis the opportunity again.”

Drake and Ye’s beef wasn’t that serious to him

Rick Ross had to see two of his friends go against each other over the last few years when Drake and Ye were in the middle of their war. Like everyone else who viewed their beef, Ross was sitting back, watching everything unfold. However, the MMG boss didn’t think it was ever going to last. Ross thinks Drake and Ye are too great to even let a beef like that last that long.

“My response to that was this wasn’t something that I really took seriously,” he said. “These are two icons, forward-thinkers, highly intelligent brothers. I didn’t really see them taking it too seriously. The Free Larry Hoover campaign is a great reason to come together and get on the stage. That’s what I’m excited about and happy to see these brothers pulling it off, and let’s make sure we tune in.”