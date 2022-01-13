Rick Ross & Dream Doll Hit Up the Strip Club in ‘Wiggle’ Video: Watch

Rick Ross is back. The Billboard chart-topper released the official music video for his latest single “Wiggle,” featuring Dream Doll, on Thursday (Jan. 13), just two weeks ahead of the slated Jan. 28 release of his upcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been Deluxe.

“I’m the richest n—- ya know,” Ross raps, kicking off the track. “And I’ma f— you better than any other.”

The raunchy visual is complete with scantily clad women and ornamental cars. Dream Doll later chimes in, “I hit Miami, I got Johnny on the trap phone/ Bad b——, jet skis, we in that zone/ Booby trap on a river, a hundred racks thrown/ At Versace mansion sleepin’ good like I’m back home.”

The lyricist goes on, “Boss b—-, give a f–k what it cost, b—-/ You ever bet against Dream, that’s your loss.”

Previously, Rick Ross released “Outlawz,” featuring Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage. In December, Ross and Sullivan delivered what an intimate performance during their musical guest spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the duo sported black and red outfits on the grimly lit stage.

Ross’ upcoming release, Richer Than I Ever Been Deluxe, comes as a follow-up to his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, which officially dropped Dec. 10. He last released Port of Miami 2 in August 2019. The album, which featured fellow artists Wale, Meek Mill, the late Nipsey Hussle and more, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, where it charted for 11 weeks.

Watch the music video for Rick Ross featuring Dream Doll’s “Wiggle” below: