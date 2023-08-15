×
×
Don Toliver, Yung Miami and More Slated for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 2023 REVOLT WORLD

The reimagined REVOLT Summit will take place Sept. 22-24 in Atlanta.

Don Toliver for REVOLT WORLD
Don Toliver Retro/ShotByRetro6

Don Toliver, Moneybagg Yo, Yung Miami and Mr. Eazi are among the talent lineup set for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ upcoming REVOLT WORLD. The reimagined REVOLT Summit, presented by Walmart, will take place Sept. 22-24 in Atlanta.

Moneybagg Yo

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Embodying this year’s theme, “We Are Hip-Hop,” the additional talent announced thus far includes Jeezy, G Herbo, Joey Bada$$, Omarion, Juvenile, Tank, Tee Grizzley, Saucy Santana, Queen Naija, Lauren London, Young M.A, Uncle Waffles, Jozzy, Curren$y, Babyface Ray, Tyler Lepley, Maiya The Don, Dvsn and Royce Da 5’9”. This year’s slate of keynotes, panels and performances will also feature conversations with key executives and personalities such as LVRN’s Amber Grimes, Apple Music’s Walter Tucker and sports journalist/author Jemele Hill. 

Live viewings and tapings of REVOLT’s various hit series are on the bill as well. The show menu includes Caresha Please, The Jason Lee Show, Drink Champs with Noreaga and DJ EFN, Assets Over Liabilities with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings and Big Facts with Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade.

In a release announcing the forthcoming event, REVOLT chairman Combs said, “REVOLT WORLD was created to celebrate the global impact of hip-hop and introduce a new live event category that represents the highest level of entertainment, education and opportunity. Our vision was to build on the tremendous success of REVOLT Summit and deliver a first-of-its-kind event that reimagined the intersection of culture, community and connections with the most influential leaders across generations.”

Added REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels, “We are thrilled to present this extraordinary lineup of talent at REVOLT WORLD who share our mission to provide access, knowledge and opportunities that amplify our culture’s influence. From industry icons to visionary thought leaders, these individuals embody the spirit of creativity, empowerment and change that REVOLT stands for. Together, we will ignite conversations, spark inspiration and create a lasting impact on a global scale.”

More REVOLT WORLD talent will be revealed closer to the event’s September dates. For additional information about REVOLT WORLD and to purchase tickets now, visit revoltworld.com.

revolt world
Courtesy Photo

