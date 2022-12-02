Rémy Martin Teams Up with Billboard and VIBE to Toast Excellence

The Los Angeles breeze hugged the air as the exclusive invitees to this year’s Billboard Hip-Hop/ R&B Power Players cocktail reception poured into the patio of the Academy LA for an evening honoring excellence and industry recognition. Annually, Billboard and VIBE team up to publish an esteemed list of executives and personnel shaping the music culture. On Thursday, November 17, those honored gathered around, embracing familiar faces, and exchanging laughs. The energy of the evening was unmatched, as guests sipped on iconic Rémy Martin cocktails throughout the night, including The Rémy Ginger made with VSOP, The Rémy Sidecar made with 1738® Accord Royal, and The Rémy Old Fashioned made with XO. The event was kicked off by a rotation of hits played by DJ Meel, DJ TJ Banks, and DJ R-tistic, courtesy of the luxury cognac brand who were the presenting sponsor of the party.

Before honorees made their way into the venue for the second part of the evening which featured headlining performances and a myriad of Rémy Martin bars, the evening of celebration concluding with the award presentation of the Rémy Martin and VIBE Impact and Excellence Award, an extension of the historical award that prior honored the likes of Mary J Blige, Nas, Nipsey Hussle, and Meek Mill. To join the ranks of honorees, this year’s recipient was SAINt JHN.

Having split his childhood between his birthplace of Georgetown, Guyana, and Brooklyn, New York, SAINt JHN drew from both his Caribbean and American influences, carving a niche for himself within the music scene as a singer/songwriter, philanthropist, and fashion enthusiast. His sound is a fusion of the rockstar nodes and Brooklyn grit; SAINt JHN describes his music as a medium of expression and therapy.

In the spirit of Team Up for Excellence, celebrating collective success for the coveted cognac house, Rémy Martin, Billboard and VIBE editors gathered to discuss the musician’s career and contributions to the genre.

