Remy Ma Talks Doja Cat’s Genre-Blending Music: ‘I Don’t Think She’s a Rapper’

Doja Cat is nominated for eight Grammys at this year’s ceremony — two of which are in rap categories — and Remy Ma has some thoughts on Doja Cat’s genre-blending musical style.

“I don’t think she’s a rapper,” Remy said during a recent interview Drink Champs’ DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. “Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Doja Cat Remy Ma See latest videos, charts and news

The thought sparked some debate on Twitter, with one fan writing, “Remy Ma come from an era of traditional Rap. There is nothing wrong w| Doja Cat being a Pop Rapper but they shouldn’t be grouped w| REAL HIPHOP ARTIST.”

“I’m sorry but Remy saying Doja cat not a rapper is wild to me cuz then what the f— is she?!! Why we putting rappers in one box??” another added from the other perspective.

Remy Ma come from an era of traditional Rap. There is nothing wrong w| Doja Cat being a Pop Rapper but they shouldn't be grouped w| REAL HIPHOP ARTIST. This is the exact reason why it's weird AF that Nicki Minaj claim she Queen of Rap but her biggest releases are from POP MUSIC. https://t.co/M0Jmrz5hx8 — 🌸 𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐘 𝐌𝐀 𝐂𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐒 🌸 (@PETTIESTPREMY) March 27, 2022

I’m sorry but Remy saying Doja cat not a rapper is wild to me cuz then what the fuxk is she?!! Why we putting rappers in one box?? pic.twitter.com/IEn22poycb — Jaehyuns 90 day Fiancee🥰 (@ABxches) March 27, 2022

Among Doja’s nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3) are best melodic rap performance for “Need to Know” and best rap song for her Saweetie collaboration, “Best Friend.”

Her SZA collab, “Kiss Me More,” is up for record and song of the year, plus best pop duo/group performance. Her hit-filled album, Planet Her, meanwhile, is nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album.

Doja Cat has yet to respond to Remy Ma’s comments.