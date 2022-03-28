×
Remy Ma Talks Doja Cat’s Genre-Blending Music: ‘I Don’t Think She’s a Rapper’

Remy Ma
Remy Ma Courtesy of Columbia Records

Doja Cat is nominated for eight Grammys at this year’s ceremony — two of which are in rap categories — and Remy Ma has some thoughts on Doja Cat’s genre-blending musical style.

“I don’t think she’s a rapper,” Remy said during a recent interview Drink Champs’ DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. “Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

The thought sparked some debate on Twitter, with one fan writing, “Remy Ma come from an era of traditional Rap. There is nothing wrong w| Doja Cat being a Pop Rapper but they shouldn’t be grouped w| REAL HIPHOP ARTIST.”

I’m sorry but Remy saying Doja cat not a rapper is wild to me cuz then what the f— is she?!! Why we putting rappers in one box??” another added from the other perspective.

Among Doja’s nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3) are best melodic rap performance for “Need to Know” and best rap song for her Saweetie collaboration, “Best Friend.”

Her SZA collab, “Kiss Me More,” is up for record and song of the year, plus best pop duo/group performance. Her hit-filled album, Planet Her, meanwhile, is nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album.

Doja Cat has yet to respond to Remy Ma’s comments.

