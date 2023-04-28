×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Rema & Selena Gomez Each Score Their First Rhythmic No. 1 With ‘Calm Down’

The song is Rema's first ruler in his first appearance and Gomez's first in her 14th.

Selena Gomez & REMA
Selena Gomez & REMA Courtesy of REMA*

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, jumping to the top of the May 6-dated survey.

It’s Rema’s first Rhythmic Airplay No. 1, earned with his first charting title. The format now has two straight No. 1s by first-time leaders, following Coi Leray’s six-week reign with “Players.”

Related

REMA

Why Rema Didn’t Aim For Perfection With ‘Calm Down’

“Calm Down” is the first No. 1 by an artist in a first Rhythmic Airplay appearance since Steve Lacy, whose “Bad Habit” led for a week last November.

As for Gomez, “Calm Down” is also her first No. 1 on Rhythmic Airplay, logged with her 14th charting title. She boasts a pair of previous top 10s: “Good for You,” featuring A$AP Rocky (No. 4, 2015), and “Same Old Love” (No. 6, 2016).

Concurrently, “Calm Down” lifts 3-2 for a new high on Pop Airplay. It also bullets at No. 24 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 35 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

On the all-format Radio Songs chart, “Calm Down” held at its No. 4 best on the April 29-dated list with 72.4 million audience impressions in the April 21-27 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The April 29-dated Billboard Hot 100 found “Calm Down” at No. 7, after rising as high as No. 6 so far. In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 15.7 million official U.S. streams and sold 5,000 downloads April 14-20.

The collaboration has also topped the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for 34 weeks running, the longest rule since the ranking began a year ago in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation.

“Calm Down” is the second single from Rave & Roses, Rema’s debut studio album, released in March 2022. Since its release, the set has earned 291,000 equivalent album units.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad