Rema & Selena Gomez Each Score Their First Rhythmic No. 1 With ‘Calm Down’

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, jumping to the top of the May 6-dated survey.

It’s Rema’s first Rhythmic Airplay No. 1, earned with his first charting title. The format now has two straight No. 1s by first-time leaders, following Coi Leray’s six-week reign with “Players.”

“Calm Down” is the first No. 1 by an artist in a first Rhythmic Airplay appearance since Steve Lacy, whose “Bad Habit” led for a week last November.

As for Gomez, “Calm Down” is also her first No. 1 on Rhythmic Airplay, logged with her 14th charting title. She boasts a pair of previous top 10s: “Good for You,” featuring A$AP Rocky (No. 4, 2015), and “Same Old Love” (No. 6, 2016).

Concurrently, “Calm Down” lifts 3-2 for a new high on Pop Airplay. It also bullets at No. 24 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 35 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

On the all-format Radio Songs chart, “Calm Down” held at its No. 4 best on the April 29-dated list with 72.4 million audience impressions in the April 21-27 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The April 29-dated Billboard Hot 100 found “Calm Down” at No. 7, after rising as high as No. 6 so far. In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 15.7 million official U.S. streams and sold 5,000 downloads April 14-20.

The collaboration has also topped the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for 34 weeks running, the longest rule since the ranking began a year ago in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation.

“Calm Down” is the second single from Rave & Roses, Rema’s debut studio album, released in March 2022. Since its release, the set has earned 291,000 equivalent album units.