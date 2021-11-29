R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: $not, Ama Lou, NSG & More

After four days away from the office, scarfing down Thanksgiving leftovers and dodging awkward lines of questioning from that aunt we hadn’t seen since the last holiday season, we’re back with our favorite R&B/hip-hop adjacent releases of the week! From Jahkoy’s melodic verses to NSG’s spiritual revelations, our list is guaranteed to get you through this post-holiday week.

Don’t forget to share the wealth, using our Spotify playlist linked below!

Azizi Gibson feat. Issa Gold, “Within”

The first single off of his upcoming album, Azizi Gibson linked with Issa Gold for “Within.” Over a calm beat, the two look inward, rapping about keeping their peace in the face of adversity. “My parents raised me to be strong/ When I ain’t belong, I ride the storm until it meets the calm,” the latter raps.

Father, Zack Fox & Archibald Slim, “Let’s Kick His A–!”

Father, Zack Fox and Archibald Slim teamed up for an amusingly serious track about beating someone’s behind. Produced by Father, the song features three beat switches, accommodating each verse. One can only imagine what a video for this song would look like.

Joony, “Special”

DMV artist Joony is tired of people biting his style. The young rapper is in his own world — and on his new EP Proud of U, he revels in his accomplishments while reflecting on his journey as a rising star. Produced by fellow DMV heads Trill800, Mannyvelli and Sparkheem, standout track “Special” features a sped-up sample of Snoop Dogg and Pharrell’s 2003 hit “Beautiful,” as Joony raps about jet-setting and getting money while doing so.

Jahkoy, “Don’t U Call”

On “Don’t U Call,” Jahkoy makes it known that he’s no rebound. “When you be acting the way you do, waters getting deep/ And when he doesn’t give you the satisfaction that you need, Don’t you call on me,” he sings over a guitar-heavy beat. The Toronto singer is gearing up to release his “reintroduction project” Tangible on Dec. 3.

$not, “Go”

The 23-year-old Florida rapper $not has been booked and busy this year, playing several music festivals and shows while still making time to release music. His latest offering is an aggressive single, where he expresses about not giving any f–ks. Same.

Budjerah, “Wash My Sorrows Away”

Australian singer-songwriter Budjerah channels gospel influences with his latest single, “Wash My Sorrows Away.” With heavily layered harmonies, the track carries a spiritual air, as the 19-year-old son of pastors glides seamlessly from note to note.

NSG feat. Mist, “Only God Can Judge Me”

British collective NSG dropped “Only God Can Judge Me,” along with a theatrical visual, reflecting on sins and salvation. With an attention-grabbing opening verse from Mist, the track merges afro-fusion and drill elements for an equally vibey and profound listen.

Young T & Bugsey feat. Unknown T, “Roberto C”

“Don’t Rush” artists Young T & Bugsey are back with another infectious single. On “Roberto C,” the British duo bring a taste of summer into the fall season, atop an afro-fusion beat laced with R&B elements. With light-hearted melodies and a noteworthy verse from Unknown T, the floor-filling track should be a playlist staple, no matter the season.

Ama Lou, “Talk Quiet”

Ama Lou blessed fans with a 4-track EP, At Least We Have This, her first project since 2019. On “Talk Quiet,” the British singer gives her own spin on drill music, gliding atop bold 808s and rapid hi-hats. Who knows, maybe we’ll be hearing a Headie One collaboration in the near-future.