R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Princess Nokia, Mahalia, Doechii & more

New week, new Fresh Picks. Indulge in the freshest releases of the week, from the coming-of-age lyricism of Maryland artist redveil to Mahalia’s relatable anthem challenging beauty standards. And if rap is more your speed, we’ve got both coasts covered, with L.A.’s own Tanna Leone and Brooklyn MC Leikeli47.

Mariah the Scientist, “Spread Thin”

Mariah the Scientist is walking away on “Spread Thin”: the 24-year-old songstress is tired of the lies, and sings about letting go of her lover due to his insecurities and ego. “Baby you’re the reason/ You always think the only one who needs any attention is you/ Don’t be so conceited/ Told you that honesty was the only thing that could keep me from leaving,” she sings. “Spread Thin” appears on her latest EP, The Intermission.

redveil, “diving board”

Over a saxophone-laced, lo-fi beat, Maryland artist redveil’s new self-produced track acts as a commentary for the 17-year-old’s transition into adulthood, as he confronts all of the newfound challenges and changes that lie ahead. “Said we was pressing through to shine, now we here/ And we ain’t got the time, we can’t revel in fear/ Need to hold my nose, my nose, my nose,” he raps melodically.

Tanna Leone, “Lucky”

Tanna Leone is reveling in good fortune on his new single “Lucky,” and rightfully so — the soon-to-be 24-year-old, who is a part of Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang creative agency, recently signed to Def Jam. “As an artist I want to represent disrupting the status quo, push people to focus on their growth as humans, and to be a voice for the voiceless through my artistry,” he shared in a press statement. Along with “Lucky,” Leone released another new single called “With The Villains” with an accompanying video.

Jaxx, “Autumn”

Arizona rapper Jaxx is back with a catchy new single called “Autumn.” Over a vibrant beat, the 21-year-old showcases his versatile flow as he raps about wanting to “have some f–king fun and go insane.”

Doechii, “Persuasive”

To celebrate becoming TDE’s newest signee, Doechii released her first single under the imprint, “Persuasive.” The house-inspired track finds the Tampa artist fusing hip-hop with an uptempo beat as she sings and raps about partying and getting faded. “She’s so persuasive, that marijuana/ She’s so flirtatious, how does it feel to be you?” she sings.

Orion Sun, “pressure”

From her latest EP, Getaway, “pressure” presents itself as a standout deep cut, detailing Orion Sun’s inner battles. The track – inspired by the South Jersey-raised singer getting a flat tire in Los Angeles on her way to a recording session with producer Nascent – is a laid-back, ethereal offering, with a groovy bass line, angelic piano and active percussion setting the pace.

Mahalia, “whatever simon says”

On “Whatever Simon Says,” Mahalia isn’t one for instructions — the UK wordsmith is ultra-relatable, detailing the relentless spew of contradictory standards imposed on women (“​​Wear your makeup, make it look casual/ Wear your hair straight, actually natural”), while deploying a catchy chorus and balanced trap-tinged R&B beat.

Princess Nokia, “No Effort”

Princess Nokia can do what she does best effortlessly. The rapper and singer returns to her sonic roots (and her native NYC), as her crew – fully draped in multi-color North Face puffers – bounce around East Harlem to the schoolhouse hip-hop beat. Nokia hands over a cool-girl anthem, boasting, “Ponytail, ripped jeans, no effort/look at me, clean face, no effort…you don’t know me nena, you just know my name.”

Elaine, “Shine”

Elaine’s thick, decadent vocals are the main course on her latest single, “Shine.” The South African songstress is from another galaxy, singing to her younger self and a lover (“I don’t wanna stop your shine/’cause I love it when you shine”), in a moment of reflective encouragement set to a synth-lined R&B groove.

Leikeli47, “LL Cool J”

Ladies Love…Cool James? Not exactly. On “LL Cool J,” ladies love cool jewelry, Leikeli47 redefining the legendary acronym a la Marilyn Monroe. Ahead of her Apr. 15 album, Shape Up, the Brooklyn MC coolly lays out braggadocious rhymes while a group of iconic friends, including L.A. fashion icon Aleali May, lip sync Leikeli’s lyrics atop the simplistic, 808-led instrumental.