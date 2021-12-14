R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Pink Sweat$, Zacari, Stunna Gambino & More

It’s a new week, and while the year is coming to an end, new music is still rolling in. This week we highlighted an array of Fresh Picks from Isaia Huron’s falsettos to Stunna Gambino’s melodic raps, and everything in between. Check out all of our picks below and don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist linked below.

ØHenry, “All You Need”

Nigerian-American artist ØHenry released his smooth new single, “All You Need.” The track serves as his sixth single released this year, and the first offering from his upcoming album. “All You Need” sees the Oakland native at his most confident, as he courts his queen with romantic gestures and finer things by pleading his case and wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Isaia Huron, “One in a Million”

On “One in a Million,” Isaia Huron delivered a sensual interpolation of Aaliyah’s classic hit of the same name. Appearing on his new EP Cerulean Tapes, the Nashville artist puts his own twist on the song, stretching his vocals through frisson-evoking falsettos.

Fana Hues, “Breakfast”

Pasadena-based artist Fana Hues drops her new single “Breakfast.” Premiering the song on COLORS, over the past year, the singer has accomplished everything she wanted and more.

Nnena feat. Westside Boogie, “Come Again”

Cleveland artist Nnena teams up with Compton’s Westside Boogie for “Come Again.” The song appears on her new …Just Cause EP. “Don’t need your money, I got my own/ just enough to wipe all of my tears,” she sings.

Stunna Gambino, “Man Down”

Stunna Gambino drops a new single called “Man Down.” Over a somber beat, the 19-year-old NYC rapper acknowledges his flaws and raps about wanting real love, with a melodic flow that has become a staple of his music.

Zacari ft. Justin Nozuka, “Blossom”

In the collaboration that no one could’ve predicted, TDE signee Zacari comes together with acoustic favorite Justin Nozuka for “Blossom.” The cut from Zacari’s latest EP is a soft and delicate dedication, as the two crooners confess their most vulnerable feelings overtop angelic acoustic guitar and a sprinkle of percussion. “This must be how flowers feel blossoming,” the Kendrick Lamar collaborator sings over the track’s outro.

Pink Sweat$ feat. 6lack, “Midnight River”

Pink Sweat$’s latest single is perfectly moody. The somber introductory guitar chords set the scene for the Philadelphia singer’s bittersweet story, detailing the uncertainties in love. In the second verse, LVRN signee 6lack swoops in with his laidback rhymes over hip-hop drums, pouring out his heart to a special someone. The track is tailor-made for those cold, contemplative winter nights.

The O’My’s feat. Femdot, “Dragon”

While The O’My’s have been around for a while, their latest single feels brand new. The Chicago-made duo’s “Dragon” is less fire and more water, a neo-soul, mellow offering, sure to spark calm reflection. With an introspective feature from fellow Chicago native, Femdot, the track feels classic, sure to stick around on playlists for years to come.

Snøw, “Another Lie”

The winter blues are in full effect on Snøw’s latest single, “Another Lie.” The lo-fi singer is letting go of hope in a relationship, lamenting, “I’ve been trying to find a remedy but I just don’t think I will…and what’s the point of trying if it all ends the same.” The track is melancholic in both words and rhythms, the slow guitars and equalized drums translating Snøw’s somber feelings into sound.

Benny Sings feat. Rae Khalil & St. Panther, “Beat 5”

Benny Sings has enlisted newcomers Rae Khalil and St. Panther on the short and sweet “Beat 5.” While we wish the track went on for longer, we blissfully savor all 60 seconds of warped piano, groovy bass, raspy, effortless vocals and above all, immaculate vibes.