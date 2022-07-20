R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Steve Lacy, Omah Lay, Sheff G & More

This week, we’re adding even more heat to the already sweltering forecast ahead: from Raiche and Steve Lacy’s tender tunes to gritty raps by Meechy Darko and Maxo Kream, we’ve got an array of fire tracks to help you get through the week. Check out all of our picks below, and don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist linked below.

Raiche, “Fool”

Raiche wants love when she needs it, not just when it’s convenient. The Massachusetts singer declares as much on her new single “Fool,” which finds her singing through a break-up and releasing herself from a situation that is no longer serving her.

Steve Lacy, “Give You The World”

You know you’re in love when you want to give someone the world; Steve Lacy concludes his sophomore solo album, Gemini Rights, with a tender, funk-infused slow jam that finds the singer expressing how he wants to do just that. “Baby, I want a chance/ To get you close or next to me/ Said, ‘Girl, I’ll be patient and slow/ ‘Cause I got time, s–t, maybe forever,’” he sings during the song’s intro.

Terry Presume, “Loner”

For rising Nashville-based artist Terry Presume, sometimes loneliness is inevitable. “I’m not inherently a loner, but I find myself alone a lot and comforted by my solitude even when I want to be around my peers who seemingly don’t reciprocate the same energy,” he said in a press release about his new song “Loner.” The track is Presume’s lighthearted take on what it’s like to process one’s emotions in solitude.

Meechy Darko, “Get Lit or Die Tryin’”

Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko has dropped a gritty new single from his upcoming debut solo album, Gothic Luxury: on “Get Lit or Die Tryin’,” the Brooklyn rapper reflects on all things that get him lit: drugs, sex, money and violence.

Gwen Bunn, “808”

Gwen Bunn is short and sweet on “808,” which appears on her new vibes-heavy album, Phase. “And I want you now, yeah, I decided/ Pay attention, need your undivided/ And I wanna take you to the highest, highest/ Got a feeling we don’t need a pilot,” she sings on the second verse.

Zubin ft. Coi Leray & YungManny, “Givenchy”

Maryland native Zubin joins forces with fellow east coasters Coi Leray and YungManny on “Givenchy,” which features a playful guitar loop as Leray fires off her laundry list of diamond-drenched desires. The singer’s ultra-Auto-tuned vocals make way for Manny’s verse, with the raspy-toned rapper boasting his conquests atop the feel-good beat.

Sheff G, “No Remorse”

On Sheff G’s “No Remorse” from his album From The Can, less is more. The Brooklyn drill rapper keeps his flows minimal on this deep cut, roping in listeners with simple schemes and witty bars. A somber string melody loops in the background as the incarcerated rapper shows he has no plans of letting up.

Omah Lay, “i’m a mess”

“Sometimes I’m happy, sometimes I’m sad.” Us too, Omah. On his newly released project Boy Alone, the Nigerian artist delivers a relatable anthem in which his recording booth becomes a therapy session, as the Afro-fusion singer divulges his deepest vices, insecurities and stressors with beautifully melodic vulnerability.

Lou Val, “didn’t i”

Hailing from Toronto, R&B crooner Lou Val delivers a dreamy, trap-drum infused single, true to his city’s streak of captivatingly original sounds. Sitting at a neat one minute and forty-eight seconds, the guitar-driven offering details a push-and-pull love story all too familiar.

Maxo Kream ft. Benny The Butcher, “FOOTBALL HEADS”

While many of us think of Hey Arnold! when it comes to football heads, Maxo Kream has something else in mind. “Perkies, Seroquels, we called ‘em football heads when we’d sell ‘em,” the Houston-born artist raps in his perfectly elongated cadence. Joined by Buffalo MC Benny The Butcher, the pair deliver witty, menacing drug music.