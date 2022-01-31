R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Pink Sweat$, Raveena, Sinéad Harnett & More

It’s not Valentine’s Day quite yet, but love-centric R&B dominates this week’s Fresh Picks. From Pink Sweat$’s romance-filled EP, Pink Moon, to a flirty collab from Raveena and Vince Staples, here are some of our favorite tracks of the week to prepare you for all the love (for yourself, or otherwise) on the horizon.

Share the wealth with your loved ones, with our Spotify playlist linked below.

Pink Sweat$ feat. Blxst, “For Me”

On “For Me,” R&B songwriting savant Pink Sweat$ declares that what is meant for him will always be for him. Enlisting the help of Los Angeles up and comer Blxst, the pair reflect sweetly on their path and purpose, highlighting the importance of keeping a clear head overtop the trap R&B beat. “I’m feeling godly/ I break the chains that confine me/ Light live inside me,” Sweat$ sings over the bridge.

Amber Mark, “One”

The opening track on Amber Mark’s debut album Three Dimensions Deep makes quite the statement. The singer leans into a rap-like cadence, exemplifying her versatility from the jump. Intertwined with her raspy melodies, “One” is equal parts rugged and gentle, a symbol of the singer’s own journey and messaging.

Sinéad Harnett, “Let Go”

Sinead Harnett brings all the ethereal vibes on “Let Go.” The singer’s laid back, floating harmonies hover across the constantly building production, making for a standout track on the deluxe version of Ready Is Always Too Late. An honorable mention goes to another track from the deluxe album, Harnett’s replay-worthy cover of Aaliyah’s rendition of “At Your Best (You Are Love).”

Audrey Nuna, “Changes”

Audrey Nuna’s “changes” goes from sweet to sick in a matter of milliseconds. The Jersey rapper rides a dark and twisted beat, her buttery-smooth tone juxtaposing the rock-rap instrumental.

YEИDRY x Lous and the Yakuza, “Mascarade”

French-Spanish fusion R&B, anyone? Yendry and Lous and the Yakuza combine two of the sexiest languages on earth to make it perfectly clear that if you want to talk to them, first take off your mask. The independent anthem overflows with confidence and badass energy from the two friends, who met through their solo COLORS performances.

Nija, “Beautiful Lies”

Nija might just say what you want to hear on new song “Beautiful Lies.” After creating a buzz with her R&B drill fusion “Ease My Mind,” the New Jersey-bred singer just released her brash and self-assured debut EP Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You. Once a songwriter for big names like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Summer Walker, Nija is forging her own path as an artist in the R&B space.

ASTN, “Gradually”

ASTN explores the beauty of letting go on his new single “Gradually.” The L.A.-based artist went viral a few months ago for an R&B cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and recently signed with Warner Records as a result. ASTN says of “Gradually” in a statement: “The song poses the question: Is it more agonizing to see someone you love vanish from your life all of the sudden, or slowly detach from you over time?”

Joseph Chilliams feat. Mia Gladstone, “Rick James”

Joseph Chilliams teamed up with Mia Gladstone for his lighthearted new single “Rick James.” The two duet as the Pivot Gang member insists that he’s a “young, pretty n—a like Rick James” and delivers other laughable bars like “killed the p—-y like John McCain” and “protecting the hood like Google when you try to use a different computer for your email.”

Raveena feat. Vince Staples, “Secret”

On her new single “Secret,” Raveena is the ultimate flirt. Recruiting Vince Staples for the enchanting new track, the Queens/Connecticut singer is whispery as she asks her lover if he can keep a secret. “Secret” is the second single off of her upcoming album Asha’s Awakening.

Frsh Waters, “What’s Next..?”

Frsh Waters has been in his bag, as exemplified by the Chicago rapper’s introspective new single “What’s Next..?.” Produced by Ambi Lyrics, the song finds him reflecting on the past and pondering the future. “Riding in something decent/ Praying none of my dogs get left at the precinct/ Push this rap OT so bail money never be the reason,” Frsh raps.