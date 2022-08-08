R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Omar Apollo, bLAck pARty, THEY. & More

Happy August! The Sunday of summer months is here, but the heat persists. From the easy-going sounds of Unusual Demont and THEY., R&B rhythms by Rileyy Lanez and bLAck pARty, to hi-hat infused raps by TiaCorine and BlaccZacc, we’ve got something for everyone this week.

Unusual Demont, “Sugar”

On his new single “Sugar,” Unusual Demont is indulging his sweet tooth. Over a light beat, the Wisconsin artist showcases his laid-back flow as he equates his lover to the addictive ingredient. “Sugar you got that something special/ I felt that s–t right when I met you/ That s–t that make these instrumentals/ Turn to songs/ I know I said It before, but I feel like I’m in love,” he raps.

Rileyy Lanez, “Blessings”

Rileyy Lanez’s new single “Blessings” is a letter to her ex. The 21-year-old singer sings through the pain, reflecting on her failed relationship, and how she will move on. “You not worth my time/ I can’t lead the blind/ Ya ex b—h was a sign/ You the streets, not mine,” she opens the song.

Naomi Wild, “You + I”

Continuing to sharpen her sound, Naomi Wild is also singing through heartache on her new single “You + I.” The alt-R&B track features the L.A. singer-songwriter’s dreamy vocals as she expresses the emotional rollercoaster that comes with being in a one-sided relationship. “I don’t even really remember writing many of the lyrics; it just kind of poured out of me, and I followed the feeling,” she said in a press release. “That’s the best when that happens — felt like I was just floating on the track. It was honest, like directly from the subconscious.” “You + I” is the third single from her upcoming debut album.

THEY. feat. Bino Rideaux, “Lonely”

THEY. and Bino Rideaux are here to keep you company. The R&B duo and L.A. rapper teamed up for “Lonely,” a perfect bop for anyone who is trying to take their summer situationship to the next level.

Joony, “Dork”

Joony is on a roll. After earning his first Billboard Hot 100 entry with his feature on Brent Faiyaz’s “FYB,” the fellow Lost Kids artist released a new single called “Dork.” In true Joony fashion, he flexes his fame and wealth, as rapping about “smelling like Gucci, Prada and Dior.”

bLAck pARty, “She’s Gone”

With his latest album Hummingbird, bLAck pARty hopes listeners will find “the full spectrum of emotion from heartbreak to finding self-confidence to sheer joy.” On “She’s Gone,” a melancholy story is told to nostalgic, funk-inspired instrumentation, the LA-based vocalist singing, “Hope she don’t stray too far/ ’Cause home is in my arms.”

SixSaidIt, “Choosey”

SixSaidIt’s latest single is a marriage of wit and charisma, the British-Nigerian rapper’s personality shining through. Featuring both drill and afro-fusion elements, the track details a need for romantic options, a concept she says was “heavily inspired” by Petey Pablo’s 2004 club hit, “Freek-A-Leek.”

TiaCorine, “Dipset”

On “Dipset,” anime trapper TiaCorine starts strong with the bar, “If you had your way, you would keep me at my f–king worst.” The North Carolina-bred artist proves her lyrical finesse and immaculate flow overtop the sample-driven beat, which she rides to perfection.

Omar Apollo, “Highlight”

Following his cross-genre album Ivory, Omar Apollo returns with the R&B-infused “Highlight.” Carrying sonic elements from reggaeton and afro-fusion genres, coupled with R&B melodies, the track was produced by Apollo himself and Manuel Lara (Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro). The Indiana-raised singer confesses his longing in more languages than one, moving seamlessly between Spanish and English rhymes.