R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: GloRilla, LUCKI, Lakeyah & More

Seven new days means 10 new songs from us, to you. Here are the most noteworthy releases in emerging R&B/hip-hop, from big-name features to low-key bops. Whether you’re in the mood for a hyped-up anthem from GloRilla or a R&B pop groove from Kairo, Fresh Picks has got you covered.

Don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Freshest Find: GloRilla ft. Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2”

This week’s freshest find is a no-brainer: CMG’s latest signee GloRilla has the streets in a frenzy with “Tomorrow 2.” The 23-year-old Memphis rapper takes a tour of the Bronx with the borough’s biggest current star, Cardi B. The pair boast undeniable synergy, firing off punchlines atop an irresistible beat. Summer may be long gone, but “Tomorrow 2” is a contender for song of the season.

Baby Money, “Keep Quiet”

On his latest album, New Money, burgeoning Detroit star Baby Money shows what he’s made of. The rapper stays true to the hometown sound while keeping things interesting with varied flows and innovative production elements. The Quality Control signee enlisted producer Antt Beatz to create a Y2K-tinged deep cut, providing both lyrically engaging verses and a replay-worthy hook.

Lakeyah ft. Flo Milli, “Maneuver”

Lakeyah has had a number of noteworthy features, from the D to the A, but “Maneuver” proves to be a gem among gems for the 21-year-old. Opening horns foreshadow the triumph to come, with Lakeyah and guest star Flo Milli effortlessly carrying the with their complementary, memorable flows.

OnPointLikeOp, Ron Suno, Rah Swish, Dusty Locane, “ANGELS AND DEMONS”

The New York City drill favorites join forces on SAY DAT, an 8-track project boasting solo moments from each of the four artists as well as four collaborative tracks. Taking a quality-over-quantity approach, every song on the project stands tall, with the introductory “ANGELS AND DEMONS” giving each rapper room to prove their chops. Beginning with an angelic sample (and devilish nuns in its visual), the track effectively executes the juxtaposition of its title.

Ckay, “mmadu”

With an opening guitar loop reminiscent of his breakout hit “Love Nwantiti,” Ckay’s latest offering is familiar enough to stick, yet distinct enough to stand out. Smooth horns blend with the Nigerian singer’s sweet tone, as he professes, “Baby you and I/ We were meant to be girl.” With fall breezes on the horizon, “mmadu” has us ready to escape somewhere warm with that special someone.

Haviah Mighty, “Honey Bun”

Haviah Mighty is onto bigger and better things on “Honey Bun.” Produced by Bizness Boi and Derelle Rideout, the punchy song finds the Canadian rapper reflecting on the toxic relationships of her past. Her father provides a spoken-word outro, ultimately concluding that meaningful connections are deeper than first glance. “Through the outro my father can be heard discrediting the entire song with his take on what beauty really is,” Mighty explained in a press release. “You’re reminded that just as your true purpose is found from going within, the true purpose of another is found within them. Overall, this song is a reminder that nothing is surface deep.”

Kairo, “Over”

Nigerian twin duo Kairo are stars in the making. On their new upbeat single “Over,” the brothers gallivant around California, harmonizing as they try to figure out why they’re not over their lovers. “You said you loved me, then walked out the door/ I’m chasing the memories, tell me why I’m not o-o-over/ How you could’ve done this (to me), dragging me under (I can’t breathe)/ Baby, tell me why I’m not o-o-over you,” they sing.

Yoza, “West Texas”

On “West Texas,” Yoza turns comical one-liners into bars. “I talk like I need to go see the preacher/ White folks don’t think that I got my visa/ If I say ‘I love you’ that don’t mean I need ya/ I just need somebody to touch on my…,” he raps.

Lucki feat. Future, “Kapitol Denim”

Lucki tapped Future for “Kapitol Denim,” the third track on his recent album Flawless Like Me. After being teased for nearly a year, the 808-heavy collab finds the two boasting about their extravagant lifestyles as Future provides the chorus. “Kapitol Denim” marks Lucki and Future’s first song together, a dream collaboration for the rising artist.

Clip, “Gotham”

Clip would like to introduce herself. On her recent EP Perception, the NYC rapper uses nine songs to give fans a glimpse of who she is. “The songs on Perception are kind of like an introduction to my world,” she says in a press release. “I want to take listeners to a special place — my mind — as they listen to beautiful beats.” Standout track “Gotham” highlights her soft vocals and knack for mixing sounds as she combines a UK garage drum pattern with a hip-hop beat.