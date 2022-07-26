R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Central Cee, Flo Milli, Montell Fish & More

Another week, another round of the freshest new drops from emerging artists in the R&B and hip-hop realm. This week, we’re getting sturdy with Ron Suno and Central Cee, feeling ourselves thanks to Doechii and SZA, but not before getting in our bags with Montell Fish and Kate Stewart.

This list is bound to have a track suitable for every moment of the next seven days, and don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Montell Fish, “Last Dance”

On his latest album, Jamie, singer-songwriter Montell Fish laments the loss of a lover, floating through sorrowful guitar and piano instrumentals, reciting poignant poetry that has captured the hearts of nearly four million fans across genres on Spotify alone. On “Last Dance,” Fish evokes what may be a funeral wake, with he and a love interest wrapped in black ensembles, as his fingers rush across a piano to the simple lyrics, “If this is my last dance, I want it to be with you.” The track is lonely and somber, reflecting back Fish’s post-break-up longing and hopelessness.

Kirby, “Pineapple Cognac”

Mega-singer-songwriter Kirby brings all the summer energy with “Pineapple Cognac.” The single is stacked with quotable lyrics, as the Rihanna collaborator starts off strong with the blunt line: “You gotta stop f–king with these basic hoes.” Other notable moments include “if you want to try ’em all get a buffet/ If you want a bad bitch get a puppy,” the rising Tennessee artist proving her pen with effortless swagger, over a soul-drenched beat.

Doechii feat. SZA, “Persuasive (Remix)”

We were probably all just as astonished as Doechii herself was, when we heard SZA’s verse on the remix of her house-infused single, “Persuasive.” The fellow TDE signee delivered a memorable verse that gave new life to the March single, making it the perfect “last hurrah” soundtrack for summer 2022.

Flo Milli feat. Babyface Ray, “Hottie”

In the collaboration we neither saw coming nor knew we needed, Flo Milli and Babyface Ray join forces for the ultimate feel-good jam. The track’s rapid percussion and ethereal synths combined with Milli and Ray’s earworm verses set the track up perfectly for TikTok virality — all that’s missing is the trending dance.

Ron Suno, Dusty Locane & Rah Swish, “SHOES”

Ah, summer in New York City. Here, Ron Suno, Dusty Locane and Rah Swish team up to show us what it’s all about, the Bronx and Brooklyn natives galavanting around the city to a hard rock-infused drill beat. “I feel like Nike ’cause I keep a TEC,” Suno raps, the trio of rappers moving between NYC subways, interspersed with West Coast landscapes of palm trees and In-N-Out in the background.

Kate Stewart, “The Game”

On her new single “The Game,” Kate Stewart is taking back her power. Stretching her vocals for the powerful track, the London singer asserts that she is playing by her own rules. “‘The Game’ symbolizes not letting anything or anyone get in the way of you or what you’re trying to do,” she explains in a press release. “You just have to look forward and enjoy the ride, looking back will only hinder all the progress you’ve made. Don’t let anyone dull your shine, the games the game!”

Central Cee, “Doja”

Central Cee expresses his admiration for Doja Cat on his new song “Doja.” Sampling Eve and Gwen Stefani’s 2001 hit “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” the West London rapper fuses that with drill beats as he delivers amusing bars. “Somebody tell Doja Cat, I’m tryna indulge in that,” he raps for the chorus.

Kyle Dion, “Dance For Me”

Sometimes you need to dance the pain away, and this week Kyle Dion dropped the perfect anthem for doing just that. “Dance For Me” finds the singer urging his lover to dance for him, yet the upbeat, lighthearted track can apply to anyone.

Noah, “S–t Shaker”

CXR rapper Noah dropped a two-pack to start off the week. “S–t Shaker” is the standout, with its menacing reverb and 808s, as Noah raps about being a “hit maker, s–t shaker, b—h taker” and everything else that’s boastful and rhymes.

Will Hill, “Tangerine”

Will Hill is unbothered on his new single “Tangerine.” The track’s cover art features the Atlanta rapper nonchalantly drinking champagne on a tangerine pool float, yet the tangerine he is rapping about is totally different. “What you need I can put you on the team/ I’m drinking water but the weed is tangerine/ I’m everything I say, I’m saying what I mean/ I’m going up in price increasing all the fees,” he raps.