R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Brent Faiyaz, Tierra Whack, Sinéad Harnett & More

Another week, another must-hear round-up. As we inch closer to the most wonderful time of the year, we’ve got all the heat to keep you warm and cozy for this year’s cold-weather season. From Brent Faiyaz’s laid-back, driving music to Rap? bangers from Tierra Whack, our list has a little something for every moment of your next seven days.

Don’t forget to share the wealth with our playlist linked below!

Lily Rayne, “Pink Lemonade”

Lily Rayne’s “Pink Lemonade” is equal parts tart and sweet. The Atlanta-based artist delicately pleads with her lover to make time for her, no matter the circumstances. “Will you answer?” she asks, as her voice echoes atop a high-reverb trapsoul beat. While simple, Rayne’s melodies are emotive and effective, giving listeners a feel for the blossoming singer’s style and direction.

Sinéad Harnett, “Where You Been Hiding”

Ahead of her sophomore album, UK-made singer Sinéad Harnett drops “Where You Been Hiding,” a bold and introspective pop-R&B record. Harnett shows off her pipes, fluttering into angelic falsetto melodies, as romantic strings intermingle in the background. The track is repeat-worthy, not only for its cohesive sound, but Harnett’s quote-worthy lyrics and themes.

SPINALL feat. Adekunle Gold, “CLOUD 9”

Spinall’s latest single has us flying high: the upbeat Afrobeats track gushes with romance, as fellow Nigerian talent Adekunle Gold swoons over his lover, with a choir of celestial voices reciting, “If you’re gonna love me, love me well.” Spinall’s production is sunny and fresh, melding together dynamic sound effects with organic instrumentation.

070 Shake ft. NLE Choppa, “Lose My Cool”

070 Shake’s latest single — alongside NLE Choppa, and ahead of Shake’s sophomore studio album, You Can’t Kill Me Because I Don‘t Exist — is futuristic trap. Producer Dave Hamelin’s approach is at the vertex of ballad-style piano, trap drums and space sounds, with the Canadian former rocker somehow fusing all the sounds beautifully. If “Lose My Cool” is any indication of what’s to come, we can expect an artful, genre-fusing offering from the 24-year-old artist.

Brent Faiyaz, “Mercedes”

Brent Faiyaz joins forces with Sonder bandmate Atu on his latest single, “Mercedes.” As the R&B crooner warns hopeful women against pursuing him, we can’t help but think that the smooth singer’s velvety vocals and effortless appeal is only convincing them otherwise. The track’s experimental sound carries ’90s elements and busy synth instrumentation, somehow leaving enough room for Faiyaz’s distinctive harmonies and ad-libs.

Kenneth Cash, “Patience”

On his new single “Patience,” rising singer Kenneth Cash questions his willingness to wait for a relationship that is no longer serving him. Under the guidance of Brooklyn rapper AKTHESAVIOR (The UnderAchievers), the young artist sings with fervor over a piano-led beat with acoustic guitar undertones. “There’s a fine line between being patient and enabling damaging behavior,” Cash says of the new song.

Noah, “F–k ‘Em”

CXR artist Noah wants you to know that he is the main event. The New Jersey rapper has released his confident new single “F–k ‘Em,” which finds him bragging and rapping about his come-up. The song is the first single off his forthcoming EP.

squeakPIVOT & MFnMelo feat. Frsh Waters, Joseph Chilliams & Saba, “Mood Swing”

Late Pivot Gang producer squeakPIVOT and rapper MFnMelo teamed up with their group members Frsh Waters, Joseph Chilliams and Saba for a new single, “Mood Swing.” The Chicago lyricists came out swinging, trading verses about resiliency, and “Mood Swing” marks the first posthumous release from squeakPIVOT as well as the duo’s first single since their collaborative album, En Route, dropped in June.

Tierra Whack, “Meagan Good”

After threatening to retire from music last summer, Tierra Whack is thankfully back with her three-pack titled Rap?. On “Meagan Good,” Tierra Whack comes to terms with outgrowing a relationship. The Philly rapper stays true to her off-the-wall humor, repurposing actress Meagan Good’s name: “I know nothing last forever but I thought we would/ Now you see me doing better, you wanna treat me good/ Should’ve did when you had the chance, yeah the paper good/ I don’t wanna take back, you gon’ say I should… I’m doing Meagan Good.”

Destin Conrad, “Life Is Changing”

On “Life Is Changing,” Destin Conrad urges his listeners to start living for themselves. “You just live for everybody else, don’t you?/ You should try doing s–t that you’d never do,” he sings. The song is Conrad’s first single since the release of his debut project, Colorway, back in March.