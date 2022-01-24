R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Babyface Ray, Denzel Curry, Beam & More

Q1 is off to a hot start with albums and singles alike. Luckily, we’re here to sift through it all, rounding up our favorite songs by those who may have been overlooked by bigger names. This week, we highlighted heat by newcomers like Jaxx, Popp Hunna and Ivy Sole to more established names like Babyface Ray and Denzel Curry. And of course, don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Beam, “Win”

BEAM is setting the tone for his new year with his new single, “Win.” Along with Shenseea, the Miami-raised rapper/singer recently became the first Jamaican-American artist to be nominated for album of the year at 2022 Grammy Awards for his work on Justin Bieber’s Justice. On “Win,” BEAM keeps the song simple and to the point, rapping “I just wanna win” for the song’s chorus.

Babyface Ray, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, “Dancing With The Devil”

Babyface Ray recruits Pusha T and Landstrip Chip for his somber new single “Dancing With The Devil.” On the OG Parker-produced track, the former two exchange bars while the latter provides the chorus. The song is also due to appear on the Babyface Ray’s forthcoming album Face.

Popp Hunna, “Back It Up”

Popp Hunna is seemingly over virality. “Hop in a Corvette, that was my old swag/ Now I like Maseratis,” he sings on his new single “Back It Up.” Referencing his viral Tik Tok hit “Adderall (Corvette Corvette),” the Philly rapper maintains his singsong flow on the new song which has the same catchy appeal as his breakthrough.

Porsh Bet$, “Things In The Way”

On “Things in the Way,” genre-bending artist Porsh Bet$ is lovesick. Capturing the constraints of a long-distance relationship parallel to his own life, the Harlem native has returned with a pulsating, hip-hop inspired synth-pop rush. “I thought the kidnapping scene would be an interesting metaphor for the things in life that sometimes get in the way of you doing what you want — and in this case being able to be with the person you love,” Porsh explains of the song’s video. “Things in the Way” also acts as the title track for his upcoming sophomore EP.

Jaxx, “Too Often”

Arizona skateboarder-turned-rapper Jaxx combines expressive melodies and free flexes on his playful and confident new single “Too Often.” Finding his new calling in his late teens, the now-21-year-old has a handful of songs under his belt and is excited to perfect the new career ahead of him. “Since I’ve been making music, every song keeps getting better,” Jaxx shares. “I’m more excited to put out new music than I’ve ever been.”

Indii G, “Hampton”

Redemption is key in Indii G’s latest single, “Hampton.” The Louisiana native rights his wrongs, hoping to rekindle a former flame on the trap-acoustic track. “If I’m just something to just throw away you’ve got a reason but I know you care,” he sings over spacey pads and 808s. With a swelling orchestral outro, G effectively marries unlikely elements into a replay-worthy composition.

dhruv, “grateful”

Dhruv is f–king grateful. On his latest offering, the vocalist is reflective, vulnerably poring over his journey thus far and what is to come. Layered vocals and raw instrumentation give the track a choral feel, perfectly paired with the London artist’s uplifting lyricism.

Ivy Sole, “Call Me”

There are very few instances when an entire song feels like an infectious hook — but this is one of those times. From the first few seconds, “Call Me,” Ivy Sole cleverly flips a Lil Wayne line into the track’s intro, providing a sense of familiarity to carry listeners through. Sole’s rhymes and melodies are smart, digestible and effortless, working hand-in-hand with an equally dynamic beat.

Denzel Curry, “Walkin”

At the crossroads of western and sci-fi lives Denzel Curry. On “Walkin,” the 26-year-old rapper is pouring his heart out, as he strolls through a dust-filled desert. “Keep on walkin’, ain’t no stoppin’ in this filthy, dirty, rotten, nasty little world we call a home,” he raps, as an angelic falsetto sample juxtaposes with his words in the background. The cinematic track comes ahead of Curry’s upcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

Young T & Bugsey feat. Blxst, “Nice”

Nottingham duo Young T & Bugsey recruit R&B crooner Blxst on their tender single, “Nice.” The track is a feel-good offering, as the three lyricists gush over the women in their lives. “Nice” shows off Blxst’s versatility, the Los Angeles artist delivering a masterful verse overtop afrofusion rhythms.