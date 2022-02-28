R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Flo Milli, SAFE, Buddy & More

Happy Monday! We’re back with the latest and greatest in emerging R&B and hip-hop. From a confident anthem from Alabama raptress Flo Milli to Toronto R&B singer SAFE’s smooth serenade, our roundup has all you need to coast through the week.

Don’t forget to follow our Spotify playlist linked below, and share the wealth with your friends.

Alemeda, “Post Nut Clarity”

On “Post Nut Clarity,” Alemeda is taking back her power. Fusing a U.K. garage-esque drum beat with her soft R&B vocals, the Ethiopian singer regrets wasting her energy on a lover who didn’t deserve her. “Really didn’t think it’d go like this, should’ve stayed my a– celibate, shouldn’t have let you in bed,” she sings over the uptempo production.

Paris Price, “Round The Way”

After teasing the song on TikTok for nearly a month now, Paris Price finally released his new single, “Round the Way.” The song is a product of the DMV-raised singer’s recent move to L.A. “Round The Way” is about “being comfortable where you’re at in life and finding joy in the day,” he tells Billboard.

Buddy feat. Blxst, “Wait Too Long”

Buddy links with Blxst for his new single, “Wait Too Long.” The latter provides the chorus, as Buddy raps about the blurred lines of romance. “The clock tickin’, the plot thickens, I’m not trippin’/ I got b—hes, you got n—as, we not different, feel me?/ I got hoes, but not really/ Wonder where the time goes when you not with me,” he raps. “Wait Too Long” is the second single off of Buddy’s upcoming sophomore album, Superghetto.

Safe, “All I Need”

Safe dropped an intimate new single called “All I Need.” The latest addition to his recent EP Get Home Safe (Part 1), the Toronto singer says, “this song is about the thrill of being in love with somebody,” as he serenades his lover.

Flwr Chlyd feat. Demae, “In Your Arms”

Flwr Chyld teamed up with Demae for his new single, “In Your Arms.” The latter’s vocals float over the former’s cozy production which is laced with guitar and bass before abruptly ending. “Not much I can say/ Really love how I feel when I’m all in your space/ Feelings run over got me losing track of days/ Got me feeling brand new,” Demae sings.

Nonso Amadi, “Foreigner”

Canada-based singer Nonso Amadi delivers a soulful afro-fusion single with “Foreigner.” The track is a homecoming for the Nigerian native, who recently took a brief step away from music. With “Foreigner,” Amadi returns in a major way, his raspy, longing R&B vocals flirting with the smooth afrobeats instrumental.

Bakar, “Free”

From his debut album Nobody’s Home, “Free” captures British singer Bakar’s longing for true liberation. Combined, the genre-transcending track’s production and vocal delivery emanate the best of 2009 Kid Cudi — a feel-good energy with introspective lyricism.

Flo Milli, “PBC”

Flo Milli is confident and cheeky on “PBC,” an acronym for “Pretty Black Cute.” Channeling an iconic scene from Tyra Banks’s cult-favorite reality TV series, America’s Next Top Model, the singer oozes pretty girl energy, delivering a viral-worthy anthem for the summer to come.

Dylan Sinclair, “Suppress”

Toronto crooner Dylan Sinclair is here to preach the repercussions of suppressing your emotions. On “Suppress,” the 20-year-old singer gazes out of the window of a car at night, eloquently admitting his shortcomings when it comes to a lover. The track has that Toronto sound, while boasting Sinclair’s vocal strengths and finesse.