R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Earl Sweatshirt, Montell Fish, Leikeli47 & More

A year has come and gone. Out of the kindness of our hearts, we’ll spare you the speech highlighting all the amazing acts we discovered in 2021, and will instead get straight to what’s new in 2022. From the soul-baring sounds of Montell Fish and Brittany Campbell, to bass-heavy bangers from Leikeli47 and Azizi Gibson, we’ve got the sounds to help you power through week two of the new year.

Don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Moonchild ft. Lalah Hathaway, “Tell Him”

As vital to your morning as a cup of caffeine, Moonchild’s latest track “Tell Him” will set your mind right for the day. From the knock on a door within the first few seconds, the track is a gateway into an ethereal realm, narrated by Moonchild frontwoman Amber Navran and featured vocalist Lalah Hathaway. The track serves as the intro to Moonchild’s upcoming album, creating a powerful ambience all its own.

Che` Noir ft Ransom & 38 Spesh, “Table For 3”

New York rapper Che` Noir’s self-produced single “Table For 3” is equal parts menacing and reflective. The track contains classic hip-hop elements, a no-frills wave of rhyme after rhyme from Noir and fellow New Yorkers, Ransom and 38 Spesh. “You ask about me they gone say that she the realest/ gave my life on the canvas and now they paint me as the villain,” Noir raps.

Teddy Swims, “911”

Teddy Swims’s latest offering “911” is a sweet, put-a-smile-on-your-face dedication, the soulful singer-songwriter offering, “Ain’t gotta call 911, you can hit me up.” While we still think there are some situations where you should call 911, Swims makes a great case for being your go-to for when you need a leaky roof fixed, or when you need a well-deserved ass-whooping delivered to someone.

Earl Sweatshirt, “Titanic”

On “Titanic,” Earl Sweatshirt’s laid-back flow balances out the track’s eery, eclectic instrumental. The less-than-two-minute song comes ahead of Sweatshirt’s Jan. 14 album, Sick!, and manages to make an impact despite its brevity. With production by Black Noi$e and playful adlibs from Na’kel Smith, “Titanic” is anything but a sinking ship.

Brittany Campbell, “Eternally”

Silky-smooth vocalist Brittany Campbell releases “Eternally” to begin 2022 — a tender, harmony-filled confession, detailing a relationship’s downfall. Campbell explores her vocal range, seamlessly transitioning from airy falsetto to chesty belts, landing every note with laser precision.

Azizi Gibson feat. Freddie Gibbs, “Hate to Say It”

Azizi Gibson teams up with Freddie Gibbs for his new single “Hate To Say It.” On the booming track, the former raps about what he would and wouldn’t do for a woman, rhyming a handful of women’s names similar to DMX on “What These B–ches Want.”

Bonobo feat. Joji, “From You”

British producer Bonobo recruits Joji for his new single “From You.” Over a chill, atmospheric beat, Joji sings about falling from his lover. “From You” appears on Bonobo’s forthcoming album Fragments.

Montell Fish, “and I’d go a thousand miles”

Montell Fish is raw and honest on his new song “and I’d go a thousand miles.” Dedicated to his mysterious (possible) lover Jamie, the stripped-down song finds the faith-based singer crooning over a single guitar, as he is willing to go a thousand miles to find his partner.

Aaron May, “Hidden Voices”

On “Hidden Voices,” Houston artist Aaron May looks inward. Released as part of a two-pack called WOKEUPTHINKINBOUT / HIDDEN VOICES, the rapper reflects on his thoughts, loneliness and prevailing through it all. “Sometimes can’t turn your wrongs to rights/ I’m still ridin’ for my ones/ We gon’ make it home tonight/ That’s just how it is where I’m from,” he raps solemnly.

Leikeli47, “Chitty Bang”

Virginia artist Leikeli47 is kicking off the new year with her new single “Chitty Bang.” Produced by Michael Barney, the track is intense yet melodic, and has been featured in Madden 22. “I thought I told you lames we are not the same,” the masked musician asserts.