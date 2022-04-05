R&B Fresh Picks of the Week: 42 Dugg, Vince Staples, A$AP Ant & More

Spring has sprung! If you’re feeling a little under the weather (or not) due to the seasons changing, we’ve hand-picked the freshest songs to keep you feeling motivated as you rest up. From ASTN and Caleb Steph’s romantic reflections to 42 Dugg and YSB Tril’s rap bangers, we’ve got a range of sounds covered — per usual.

Share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Caleb Steph, “Baby Girl”

Virginia artist Caleb Steph dropped a sexual new single called “Baby Girl” just in time for summer. Produced by Melo Zed, the mellow song finds him lusting over his lover and trying to win her over, acting as the perfect soundtrack to a budding summer romance.

Frsh Waters, “Icarus”

Frsh Waters is back with his latest single, “Icarus.” Pulled from Frsh’s vault, the introspective boom-bap song finds the Chicago rapper reflecting on the past and present. “Never phased by minimum wage/ I was in cages now I’m on stage,” he raps.

ASTN, “You’re Almost There”

On “You’re Almost There,” ASTN is coming to terms with the end of his relationship. “You and I called it love then started to/ Realize it’d be so much smarter to/ Give it up but it’s so much harder/ When you’re almost there,” he sings for the song’s chorus.” The light-hearted song appears on his recent EP of the same name.

redveil & Sam Truth, “better”

redveil has dropped another single from his upcoming album, learn 2 swim. This time around, the Maryland artist links with Virginia artist Sam Truth for “better,” a song about keeping the faith knowing better days are ahead.

Vince Staples, “Rose Street”

Following his Mustard-assisted single “Magic,” Vince Staples returns with the second single from his upcoming album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Titled “Rose Street,” the Long Beach artist interpolates Mýa and Jay-Z’s 2000 hit “Best Of Me, (Part 2)” as he raps about being “married to the money” and “only bringing flowers to the homies’ graves.”

YSB Tril feat. YungLiv, “Loose Screws”

Sitting midway through his latest project, Starstruck 2, YSB Tril’s “Loose Screws” is a refreshingly whimsical moment on the North Carolina rapper’s eight-track offering. For just under two minutes, Tril confidently ping-pongs across the replay-worthy beat, begging the question: why couldn’t “Loose Screws” have been just a little longer?

Mychelle feat. ENNY, “Forbidden Fruit”

London-born songstress Mychelle wants what she shouldn’t have. On “Forbidden Fruit,” the newcomer laments over a love that’s no good, singing “I hate that I’m drawn to you/ With no logic or no good reason,” over top a bouncy, neo soul-tinged beat. She’s joined on the intoxicating track by fellow U.K. artist ENNY, who delivers a smooth verse, perfectly complimenting Mychelle’s rasp-filled melodies.

EST Gee & 42 Dugg, “Everybody Shooters Too”

CMG signees EST Gee and 42 Dugg join forces yet again on the menacing “Everybody Shooters Too.” In line with the track’s hair-raising lyrics, the Enrgy Beats-made instrumental exudes chaos through clashing keys and active hi-hats, as Gee and Dugg coolly spit hard-hitting verses.

A$AP Ant & A$AP Rocky, “The God Hour”

A$AP members Ant and Rocky lean into the mob’s beloved early sound on “The God Hour.” The East Coast duo artfully glide across the string-infused beat, fully equipped with forceful 808s and chopped and screwed vocals.

Flores, “Exito”

Flores’ latest single, “Exito” evokes calm contemplation, the singer centering her distinct vocal tone, synths and the sound of dripping water. As the theatrical track progresses, the Mexican-American vocalist builds layers upon layers of harmonies, in line with the building production surrounding her melodies. “Don’t need oxygen, we’re breathing fine,” she repeats over the sounds of sirens and echoing guitar.