R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Smino, Saba, Kaytranada & More

Between returning from Day N Vegas last week and our site relaunch (isn’t it fire?!), there’s been a bit of a delay on Fresh Picks. But alas! We’re back with new sounds from Smino, Saba, Kaytranada and many more. We’ve also included some our favorite releases from last week, too, since we are a little behind. (Sorry.)

Forgive us by sharing the wealth with our Spotify playlist linked below.

Khamari, “Doctor, My Eyes”

L.A.-via-Boston singer Khamari is searching for perspective on his new single, “Doctor, My Eyes.” Over an intimate guitar melody, the 24 year old stretches his vocals to sing passionately about his growing pains. “When I wrote it, I had moved from Boston to L.A. and was trying to make sense of my life,” Khamari said in a press release. “A lot of things were shifting too fast to keep up with, but things I hoped would change stayed the same. In the outro my grandfather is the voice that gives me advice, cause he’s always been an anchor for me.”

Related Chris Brown Collabs With SoFlo Snacks For Limited Edition Cereal

Smino feat. NOS, “I Deserve”

On “I Deserve,” Smino knows his worth. The new single finds the St. Louis artist rapping and singing about what he deserves in life. “I Deserve” is also seemingly dedicated to Smino’s new late cousin Pooh Man. “Tbh I ain’t gave much of a f–k bout bein onna internet or eem bein a artist since bro left…I’m talented/blessed af tho so I can’t stop,” he tweeted.

Bando. & Isaiah Rashad, “Payday”

Bando. taps Isaiah Rashad for his new single, “Payday.” Over a nostalgic beat, the two exchange bars about getting money, the former rapping “Aye, herringbone chain swang a bit/ Telephone rang, hang the b—h/ I just answer for the dough dough dough dough dough dough.”

Darius feat. Flwr Chyld, “Can’t Let Go”

French producer Darius tapped Flwr Chyld for “Can’t Let Go.” The song features the latter’s sensual vocals as he sings about an irresistible lover over an electronic and R&B fused beat. “Can’t Let Go” appears on Darius’s latest EP Oasis (Prelude).

Elhae, “FOMO”

After abruptly canceling his Aura tour, Elhae released a new single called “FOMO” to make up for it. Laced with some bass, electric guitar and piano, the singer ponders his new relationship singing, “But I’ve been thinkin different ’bout it/ I’m pullin’ up, I’m peelin’ out/ I got a fear of missin’ out/ I might just take a different route, yeah, yeah.”

Saba, “Stop That”

Chicago does it again. Saba returned last week with “Stop That,” a hard-hitting single and visual chronicling the rapper’s familial history and those he keeps close. Although the track sits at two minutes and thirty seconds, Saba manages to pack in a compelling story and repeat-worthy production.

Thibault Ruellan feat. Supercookwicked, “Pick Up”

Parisian-American producer Thibault Ruellan enlists Detroit songstress Supercoolwicked on “Pick Up.” The singer’s airy vocals and rap flows are dynamic, as Ruellan’s whimsical production sets a captivating scene for listeners.

Dylan Sinclair, “Regrets”

Toronto’s Dylan Sinclair returns with his latest single, “Regrets.” The track is an easy listen, Sinclair’s sleepy, thick harmonies atop droplets of reverbed piano and hip-hop drums.

KAYTRANADA feat. H.E.R., “Intimidated”

Kaytranada and H.E.R. are pure bliss on “Intimidated.” The Montreal-raised producer and DJ beautifully compliment H.E.R.’s R&B melodies with simple house instrumentation and trickles of synths. The song is a pleasant listen, the perfect soundtrack for morning or night.

Nana feat. Kent Jamz, “Real Real”

Nana and Kent Jamz come together for a very L.A. vibe on their single, “Real Real.” Nana eloquently details the joys and struggles of his daily life and come up, as Jamz’s raspy melodies add a playful layer of juxtaposition to the laid-back tune.