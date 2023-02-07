Tyler, the Creator Shares Pharrell’s Words of Wisdom in First Look at Hulu’s ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Docuseries

Hulu shared a first glimpse of its original docuseries based on Spotify’s popular RapCaviar playlist on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

RapCaviar Presents will tackle some of the most provocative issues surrounding hip-hop today through conversations with the genre’s emerging and chart-topping artists, including City Girls, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. All seven episodes will premiere via Hulu on March 30.

In the nearly two-minute clip, Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams separately sit down to discuss the impact they’ve had on one another. Tyler recalls meeting with his idol in the studio during his Cherry Bomb European tour in 2015 and the words he shared with him that instigated a significant “switch” in the rapper’s music. “Make something undeniable, and make it equally as infectious,” Pharrell advises in his own interview. “Why are you doing music? Is it just because you just want to look cool? ‘Cause that will burn out. When it becomes purpose-oriented, it can be as cool as the flashy sh–, but it will be much more meaningful.”

“Oh f—!” Tyler exclaims in the next frame. “OK. No more being silly. … Music first. And at that moment, I went home. I just wanted to change everything. I just wanted to switch, and the switch f—ing happened.”

“Spotify continues to find ways to innovate and grow the influence of our playlist brands. We’re excited to expand the RapCaviar universe through this docuseries with our partners at Hulu,” said Carl Chery, Spotify’s head of urban music and creative director of the series, in a statement. “Using hip-hop as a vehicle to examine society, we’re revealing stories through the lens of visionaries like Tyler, The Creator, and the City Girls. Through RapCaviar Presents, we’re hoping to entertain and educate hip-hop fans and spark meaningful conversations about music and culture.”

Karam Gill serves as the executive producer of the series, with Steve Rico as the showrunner. Chery and Liz Gateley are both overseeing creative for the show on behalf of Spotify, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman handling on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Av Accius, Jeremiah Murphy and Marcus A. Clarke serve as co-executive producers. Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X and Mandon Lovett will direct the episodes.

Check out the first clip from RapCaviar Presents below.