Ari Lennox, Charlie Wilson & More to Set Sail for Radiant Waves R&B Cruise Festival

Next year, R&B lovers can set sail for a musical Caribbean cruise vacation aboard the Norwegian Pearl ship to attend Radiant Waves, an all-new music festival at sea.

From R&B veterans to rising stars, the exciting lineup of performers includes Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, Cory Henry, BJ the Chicago Kid, VanJess, Baby Rose, Marzz, Jac Ross and Lady Bri.

Traveling from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, and complete with a star-studded lineup, Radiant Waves will feature the best of live neo-soul and contemporary R&B from Jan. 16 to 20. The festivities are presented by Sixthman, a pioneer in destination festivals, in partnership with Rolling Out, a leading lifestyle, entertainment and media company.

Festival attendees can now get priority booking by signing up for pre-sale at the official Radiant Waves website. Guests can make general reservations beginning Friday.

Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman, said in a statement: “We could not be more proud to partner with the Rolling Out team on Radiant Waves. They have produced highly curated national and local events, content and conferences for more than 20 years.”

“Our mission in launching Radiant Waves is to highlight both legends and contemporary artists on the same stage for fans on vacation,” Diaz added. “To do so with Charlie Wilson and Ari Lennox is a dream come true. We could not be more excited to welcome them both and the entire line-up of talented artists aboard, along with their most passionate fans.”

In addition to musical performances, the Radiant Waves festival will also feature activities and panels with the performing artists, a Radiant Family Happy Hour, movie screenings, parties, autograph sessions, a mixology class and cocktail tasting. Plus, guests will have access to an immersive culinary experience complete with gourmet food, craft cocktails and more.

There will also be a talent competition. Three lucky winners will receive cash prizes and a spot on the Radiant Waves performance lineup.

Munson Steed, CEO and founder of Rolling Out, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with the Sixthman team who has the proven expertise to create immersive, magical music and lifestyle events across the world as well as fully integrate our marketing partners into the experience to deliver an awesome voyage for our audiences. This partnership is an open call for fans, bands and brands to bring their voices to shape the movement.”