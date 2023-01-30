Questlove Has High Praise for Lil Yachty’s New Album ‘Let’s Start Here’: ‘I Really, Really Love This Record’

Praise continues to pour in for Lil Yachty after releasing his alternative album Let’s Start Here Jan. 27. Yachty’s creative 180 garnered acclaim from fans and music lovers, most notably from The Roots’ Questlove. Over the weekend, Quest showered Yachty with immense praise, saying he admired the “Poland” rapper’s “creative left turn.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lil Yachty Questlove See latest videos, charts and news

“How should I put it? I really really really really love this @lilyachty record and I love when artists pull off a good departure record (departure albums are when musicians pull a COMPLETE creative left turn —-most times as a career sabotage of feeling doomed to not be able to live up to a standard they set,” he wrote in a Jan. 28 Instagram post. “Not being able to make the Thelma & Louise jump. Quitting the job/relationship before you give em a chance to fire you—)—-some famous departure albums backfired (Sgt Peppers wound up making the Beatles even MORE important further proving you can’t just do tin pan alley showtunes & think THAT is gonna get rid of the screaming fanbase….now the entire world wants a piece of you).

He later added: “This aptly titled #LetsStartHere lp might be the most surprising transition of any music career I’ve witnessed in a min, especially under the umbrella of hip hop. I remember @divinestyler_1 has a sophomore release that shocked me & im still processing the 3rd @junglebrothers4life lp some 30 yrs later. But man….whatever you put in your Wheaties bro….keep goin.”

Diplo, A-Trak, and more music enthusiasts shared their excitement in the comments, as the project also wowed them.

Last week, Yachty held a listening for Let’s Start Here in New Jersey and New York City, where Drake, Lil Baby, and Offset showed support. The 14-track effort includes features from Foushee, Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, and more.

Check out Quest’s post below.