Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff in ‘Greatness’ Video: ‘Take Did That’

Quavo dropped the video for his second tribute to late Migos partner and nephew Takeoff on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). In the clip, Quavo is surrounded by luxury cars and jewels, lamenting that he would give all his riches and spoils of fame away just to see his Unc and Phew bandmate one more time.

The video opens with Quavo burning a blunt on his couch while watching footage of the good old days and promising to take care of their families as he laments that he’s trying to move forward, but just doesn’t have the answers. “But I know I can’t look backwards, that’s dangerous,” he raps. “I had to go read the Bible and take a few pages.”

This is the second song Quavo has released since Takeoff’s killing in November outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Earlier this year he dropped “Without You,” an emotional ballad that he performed with Maverick City during the In Memoriam segment of this year’s Grammy Awards.

And while Quavo gets nostalgic about the good times he shared with Take on the new song (“My chain, my watch, my wrist/ My motherf—in house, my rise and grind/ I’d give away all this s–t just to see my dawg one more time”), he also hints at the ongoing reported tension between himself and third Migos member Offset. “So don’t ask about the group/ He gone, we gone, young n—a, it can’t come back,” he raps on the track.

But near the end of the three-minute horn-spiked tune, Quavo comes back around to paying tribute to the genre-smashing trio, stating in the outro, “This how legends was born, greatness/ I couldn’t do it without the greatest group in the world… greatness.”

Watch the “Greatness” video below.