Quavo & Takeoff Debut New Song ‘Us vs. Them’ Without Offset

Quavo and Takeoff are back… without Offset. Again. Last week (July 29), the uncle-nephew duo released “Us vs. Them,” a collaboration with fellow Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane.

The new single, which features production credits from DJ Durel, Money Musick, Duce.6x and Eza, was accompanied by a Keemotion-helmed music video.”Gave my partner 50 Cent, he shot many men,” Takeoff raps on the song’s punchy hook.

“Us vs. Them” arrives in the midst of fervent speculation around the future of Migos. The Grammy-nominated rap trio is slated to perform at Pepsi’s National Battle of the Bands on August 27. Offset, the third member of Migos, was omitted from social media posts and press releases surrounding the Houston-based event. “Us vs. Them” is the second song of the year from Quavo and Takeoff as a duo. “Hotel Lobby (Unc & Phew)” landed in May and earned a peak of No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100. As a trio, Migos has collected such Hot 100 top 10 hits as “Stir Fry” (No. 8), the Drake-assisted “Walk It Talk It” (No. 10), and the No. 1-peaking “Bad And Boujee” (with Lil Uzi Vert).

Quavo has earned six top 10 hits on the Hot 100 as a soloist including a single trip to the top spot alongside DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne with “I’m The One.” Takeoff, on the other hand, has notched four Hot 100 entries as a soloist, topping out at No. 54 with “Last Memory.” Gucci Mane, a frequent collaborator of Quavo’s, has scored 32 Hot 100 entries including his featured turn on Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” which spent seven weeks at the summit of the chart.

Watch the music video for “Us vs. Them” here: