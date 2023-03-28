Quavo Set to Drop New Takeoff Tribute ‘Honey Bun’ This Friday

After paying tribute to his nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards with his melancholy record “Without You,” Quavo looks to continue honoring his former Migos bandmate with his upcoming song “Honey Bun.”

Teased on Instagram this past Monday (March 27), Quavo is shown standing in front of a jeep at what appears to be a music video shoot. The black and white photo included a succinct caption, “Honey Bun,” with the honey emoji, the suggested release date “Friday,” and the hashtag “#ForTake.” On Tuesday (March 28), Quavo shared the single art for the track, showing an aerial view of a series black SUVs parked in an “H” formation.

Last week, Quavo’s estranged cousin Offset shared a teaser of some new music featuring Icewear Vezzo and a posthumous verse from Takeoff. A few months ago, fans were elated to hear Takeoff spar alongside A$AP Rocky on the Metro Boomin’ standout track “Feel The Fiyaaah,” serving as his first set of raps since the Migos star’s passing last November.

Quavo recently released a song titled “Greatness,” where he spoke on the legacy of the Migos and even debunked rumors about a possible reunion. “Don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n-gga it can’t come back, damn!” said Quavo referring to Takeoff’s death as the reason why the group will never return.

Before Takeoff’s death, he and Quavo released their album Only Built For Infinity Links last fall. The project received praise as the twosome showcased their innate chemistry and skated their way into a top ten debut on the Billboard 200. Singles included their Hot 100 hits “Hotel Lobby” and “To The Bone” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Check out Quavo’s posts below.