×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Quavo Set to Drop New Takeoff Tribute ‘Honey Bun’ This Friday

The record comes on the heels of Quavo's previous tributes "Without You" and "Greatness."

Takeoff and Quavo
Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris. Christian Vierig/GI

After paying tribute to his nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards with his melancholy record “Without You,” Quavo looks to continue honoring his former Migos bandmate with his upcoming song “Honey Bun.” 

Explore

Explore

Quavo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Teased on Instagram this past Monday (March 27), Quavo is shown standing in front of a jeep at what appears to be a music video shoot. The black and white photo included a succinct caption, “Honey Bun,” with the honey emoji, the suggested release date “Friday,” and the hashtag “#ForTake.” On Tuesday (March 28), Quavo shared the single art for the track, showing an aerial view of a series black SUVs parked in an “H” formation.

Related

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Heading For U.K. Chart Crown With 'Ocean Blvd'

Last week, Quavo’s estranged cousin Offset shared a teaser of some new music featuring Icewear Vezzo and a posthumous verse from Takeoff. A few months ago, fans were elated to hear Takeoff spar alongside A$AP Rocky on the Metro Boomin’ standout track “Feel The Fiyaaah,” serving as his first set of raps since the Migos star’s passing last November. 

Quavo recently released a song titled “Greatness,” where he spoke on the legacy of the Migos and even debunked rumors about a possible reunion. “Don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n-gga it can’t come back, damn!” said Quavo referring to Takeoff’s death as the reason why the group will never return.

Before Takeoff’s death, he and Quavo released their album Only Built For Infinity Links last fall. The project received praise as the twosome showcased their innate chemistry and skated their way into a top ten debut on the Billboard 200. Singles included their Hot 100 hits “Hotel Lobby” and “To The Bone” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. 

Check out Quavo’s posts below. 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad