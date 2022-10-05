Quavo & Takeoff Cryptically Tease the Future of Migos Without Offset: ‘Only Time Will Tell’

Quavo and Takeoff gave a new interview Wednesday (Oct. 5) about the future of Migos without their former bandmate Offset.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m sayin’? Because we just came from a loyal family…that’s supposed to stick together. Sometimes, when sh– don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be. So that’s what I think,” Quavo explained cryptically on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast.

“We don’t know all answers,” Takeoff added. “God know. So we pray a lot. And we tell him, whatever, whatever ain’t right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. Only time will tell. We always family now. Ain’t nothing gon’ change.”

On Friday, the pair are set to release their new album as a duo under the name Unc & Phew, leaving the future of Migos — including the possibility of Culture IV — up in the air.

Quavo and Takeoff initially sat down for their first interview as a twosome with Rap Radar back in August, around the same time Offset reportedly filed a lawsuit against record label Quality Control Music over owning his solo material.

Meanwhile, Offset’s upcoming post-split solo album, which features his new single “54321,” will arrive on Nov. 11. This summer, he also collaborated with Calvin Harris, Normani and Tinashe on the Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 single “New to You.“

Watch Quavo and Takeoff’s interview with DJ Scream below.