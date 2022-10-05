×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Quavo & Takeoff Cryptically Tease the Future of Migos Without Offset: ‘Only Time Will Tell’

The duo's new album as Unc & Phew arrives Friday (Oct. 7).

Takeoff Quavo
Takeoff and Quavo of Migos are seen outside Rick Owens during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. Christian Vierig/GI

Quavo and Takeoff gave a new interview Wednesday (Oct. 5) about the future of Migos without their former bandmate Offset.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m sayin’? Because we just came from a loyal family…that’s supposed to stick together. Sometimes, when sh– don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be. So that’s what I think,” Quavo explained cryptically on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast.

“We don’t know all answers,” Takeoff added. “God know. So we pray a lot. And we tell him, whatever, whatever ain’t right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. Only time will tell. We always family now. Ain’t nothing gon’ change.”

Related

Offset

Here’s When Offset’s Solo Album Is Arriving

On Friday, the pair are set to release their new album as a duo under the name Unc & Phew, leaving the future of Migos — including the possibility of Culture IV — up in the air.

Quavo and Takeoff initially sat down for their first interview as a twosome with Rap Radar back in August, around the same time Offset reportedly filed a lawsuit against record label Quality Control Music over owning his solo material.

Meanwhile, Offset’s upcoming post-split solo album, which features his new single “54321,” will arrive on Nov. 11. This summer, he also collaborated with Calvin Harris, Normani and Tinashe on the Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 single “New to You.

Watch Quavo and Takeoff’s interview with DJ Scream below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad