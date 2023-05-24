Quavo Announces New Album ‘Rocket Power,’ Cites TakeOff As Inspiration: ‘This Is My Therapy’

While his Migos teammate Offset is currently prepping his upcoming solo album, Quavo is on the same path after announcing his new effort, Rocket Power, on Instagram Tuesday afternoon (May 23).

Quavo penned a gripping message when announcing his sophomore effort and how he’s dedicating the album to his fallen nephew and former partner-in-rhyme, TakeOff. “This album is for the Rocket, our true fans, and also this is my therapy. This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now,” he wrote on Instagram.

As Offset recently revealed in his cover story with Variety, Quavo is too battling his inner struggles while grieving TakeOff’s passing, writing: “Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I always find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it right! Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

So far this year, Quavo has released a fistful of singles, including “Honey Bun,” “Greatness,” and the TakeOff-dedicated record “Without You.” At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Quavo performed the heartfelt tribute alongside Maverick City Music.

Rocket Power will be Quavo’s first album since 2018’s Quavo Huncho. The debut effort included features from Drake, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Lil Baby, Madonna, and more. Quavo Huncho debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning 99,000 album-equivalent units. The following year, the album earned gold status from the RIAA.

Check out Quavo’s announcement below.