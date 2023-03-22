Quavo Puts Aside Difficult Spell For ‘Nonsense’ Rap on ‘That’s My Jam’: Watch

The last six months have been nothing short of tragic for Quavo, whose Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff was murdered in late 2022.

On Tuesday night (March 21), the rapper put aside grief and let the lyrics flow.

Quavo stepped up to the mic for the latest round of That’s My Jam, Jimmy Fallon’s hour-long music and comedy variety games show, to test his powers for rhyming gobbledygook.

The mission — to hit a “nonsense karaoke” version of Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz’s “Get Low,” replacing its words with drivel.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Migos Quavo See latest videos, charts and news

For a taster, Quavo smashed out: “Remember Chunk? The Best Goonie/ Got a duck tat, saw it on a magazine.” He had the crowd waving their hands in the air, and they really didn’t care.

The “nonsense karaoke” bit is a world away from the release last month of Quavo’s “Greatness” video, his second tribute to Takeoff following his killing outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. He also released the emotional ballad “Without You,” earlier in the year.

Quavo made his first TV appearance since Takeoff’s death with a gripping rendition of “Without You” at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, on Feb. 5.

“I wish I had a time machine/ Just so you take a ride with me/ I miss just how you smile at me/ Unc & Phew until infinity,” sang Quavo, with Maverick City Music matching his somber tone.

The “nonsense karaoke” performance had anything but a somber tone. Watch below.