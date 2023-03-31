Quavo Continues To Honor TakeOff With New Song ‘Honey Bun’

Today (March 31), Quavo is back with another track dedicated to his late nephew and Migos bandmate, TakeOff, titled “Honey Bun.”

Previously teased earlier this week on Instagram, “Honey Bun” marks the third track released by Quavo since the November 2022 passing of TakeOff. First, he dropped his heartfelt tribute, “Without You,” in early January, commemorating his partner-in-rhyme. Later that month, Quavo teamed with The Maverick City choir to perform the melancholy record at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “I wish I had a time machine/ Just so you take a ride with me/ I miss just how you smile at me/ Unc & Phew until infinity,” sang Quavo onstage.

Then, Quavo continued his output when he dropped “Greatness” last month. The wholesome video spoke on a myriad of topics, most notably the status of Migos, in which the frontman debunked any possibility of a reunion.

Related Flume and Rufus Du Sol Lead 2023 APRA Music Awards Nominations

Explore Explore Quavo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf–kin’ flow, ni–a Take’ did that (On God) / So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone,” raps Quavo.

Despite still mourning the passing of TakeOff, Quavo found time this month to engage in some lighter activities, including his appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s new show That’s My Jam. The hour-long music and comedy variety games show found Quavo singing a “nonsense karaoke” version of Lil Jon and The Eastside Boyz’s 2002 single “Get Low.” Other stars to appear on That’s My Jam include Chance The Rapper, French Montana, Saweetie, Keke Palmer, will.i.am and more.

Check out “Honey Bun” below.