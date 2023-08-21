×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff With Touching New ‘Hold Me’ Music Video: Watch

The rapper shares footage from a memorial honoring the late artist.

Quavo has unleashed the official music video for “Hold Me,” a heartfelt BNYX-helmed track off new solo album Rocket Power that grapples with the intricacies of grief and mourning. In the visual, which he uploaded to YouTube on Saturday (Aug. 19), Quavo shares footage from a memorial for Takeoff in Atlanta. Attendees convene and foster community with one another while wearing shirts adorned with the late artist’s face as they come together to honor him. The second half of the music video finds Quavo in Paris flaunting merch, greeting fans and performing for crowds.

Related

Offset

Offset Says His 2023 BET Awards Tribute to Takeoff With Quavo ‘Cleared My Soul’

Takeoff (né Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed during a private party he attended in downtown Houston with his uncle and Migos bandmate, Quavo, on Nov. 1, 2022, something that still weighs heavy on the rapper and looms over much of Rocket Power. The album, Quavo’s second solo studio effort, marks his first full-length release since Takeoff’s untimely death. From its somber themes to its title — Takeoff’s only solo studio album was titled The Last RocketRocket Power functions as a touching tribute to the late star. Takeoff even appears on a pair of the album’s tracks: “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Begins.” Other features that appear on Rocket Power include Future, Young Thug, Hunxho and BabyDrill.

Rocket Power follows Quavo Huncho as Quavo’s sophomore studio album. In 2018, Quavo Huncho peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 — the highest ranking for a solo LP from a Migos member. In 2022, Quavo and Takeoff teamed up for a joint album under the name Unc & Phew. Titled Only Built for Infinity Links, the album peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. On the Billboard Hot 100, Quavo has earned six top 10 hits, including the No. 1 single “I’m the One” (with DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne).

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad