Migos Label Quality Control Music Mourns Takeoff’s Death: ‘We Are Devastated’

In the wake of Migos member Takeoff‘s untimely death, the hip-hop trio’s label, Quality Control Music, took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 1) to mourn the loss of the rapper.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Migos TakeOff See latest videos, charts and news

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” a statement posted to the label’s social media reads. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

The heartfelt statement concluded by asking fans to “respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.” The post was captioned with a dove and broken heart emoji.

Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) in Houston, Texas, at just 28 years old. The star — who was one third of the Migos trio alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset — was at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston with Quavo around 2:35 a.m. when investigators say shots rang out during an afterparty attended by around 40 people. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other victims — a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female — checked themselves into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier in the day, Houston’s police chief, mayor and homicide investigators held a press conference, where they shared that the incident is currently under investigation, and encouraged anyone who was either at the scene or has any information to come forward to help authorities solve the case.