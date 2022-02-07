Pusha T Teases New Single ‘Diet Coke’ Produced by ‘Brother’ Ye: Listen to a Snippet

Pusha T at the 070 Shake 'Glitter' release event in New York City on March 26, 2018.

New music from Pusha T and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is almost here. On Monday (Feb. 7), Pusha T’s manager Steven Victor shared a clip from an upcoming music video for the single “Diet Coke,” produced by Ye and 88-Keys. The tune is set to be released at midnight Tuesday (Feb. 8).

Teasing details about his forthcoming song on Twitter, Pusha T wrote, “Ye and 88 [Keys] produced for sure… Pusha -T raps abt [sic] more, well you know.”

Twenty minutes later, he confirmed, “Omar Jones directed the video … it’s dropping tomorrow. I think his Twitter is locked let me tell him to stop being such an artiste.”

In January, Pusha T teased what appears to be a new deal with Def Jam Recordings. He shared a photo of his signature on a contract and captioned the post, “Some people call you their brother, other people show you you’re BROTHERS. Thanx ‘Yezos…’ @kanyewest.”

Pusha last released collaborative single “Dancing with the Devil” on Jan. 14 alongside Babyface Ray and Landstrip Chip. His most recent album, Daytona, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart in June 2018. It also peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop, Top Current Album Sales and Top Albums Sales charts. The work garnered international success, earning a top 15 spot on the Official U.K. Albums chart.

Pusha T has landed nine entries on the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on “Runaway” by Ye and “Mercy” with Ye, Big Sean and 2 Chainz earned his highest placements at No. 12 and 13 respectively. The latter spent the most time on the chart, with a whopping 32 weeks.

Watch the new clip from Pusha T’s “Diet Coke” below, and see his announcement post: