Pusha T Talks Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Falling Out: ‘It’s Super F—ed Up’

Kanye West and Kid Cudi‘s relationship took a sour turn earlier this year, when Ye revealed that Cudi would not be on his Donda 2 album due to the rapper’s friendship with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In a new wide ranging interview with Vulture, Pusha T weighed in on the situation between his fellow hip-hop stars, sharing that it “f—ing sucks.”

Explore Explore Pusha T See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“You know Cudi is my f—ing brother to the end,” Pusha added. “Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing … it gets public. It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue — that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super–f—ed up.”

Pusha went on to recall the day the trio made “Rock N Roll,” off his brand new album, It’s Almost Dry. “Everybody was so f—ing happy,” he said. “Ye’s chopping the Beyoncé sample. Cudi happens to come in that day. We see each other, and I hadn’t seen him in a while. He’s like, ‘I gotta get on a record. Are you crazy?’ Cudi did, like, three or four different references. Beyoncé cleared the sample. There was so much great energy around the making of that record. And, you know, time passes, and issues come up. Cudi really doubling down on this being the last time we’re going to hear them two together … He’s a super-convicted motherf—er. So I appreciate him clearing it up. He did what he did for his bro, and I love him for that.”

Back in February, Ye revealed that Cudi would not be featured on Donda 2. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Ye wrote in a since-deleted note posted to Instagram in which he tagged both Cudi and ex-wife Kardashian, and alluding to Davidson.

Cudi responded to Ye by writing in the comments: “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

The exchange didn’t end there. The next day, Ye took to Instagram again, expanding on his earlier statement. In the now-deleted post, he wrote, “THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC.”

Just last week, as

news spread that Cudi would appear on It’s Almost Dry, he tweeted about the track to clear up the status of his relationship with the “Hurricane” rapper. “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” Cudi wrote. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”